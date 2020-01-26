Meetings
00:00 Santa Anita Sun 26 January 2020
2
(2)
68-8OR: 118D
9/2
3
(3)
68-8OR: 120D
10/11
4
(4)
58-8OR: 109D
25/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 121D
6/4
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Ax Man301
58-8OR: 113
T: Bob BaffertJ: Drayden Dyke Van
5
(5)
St. Joe Bay301
88-10OR: 116
T: John SadlerJ: Rafael Bejarano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Flagstaff (10/11), Speed Pass (6/4), Ax Man (5/2), St. Joe Bay (7/2), Captain Scotty (9/2), Grinning Tiger (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed