19:30 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Jacinthes - Prix D'hiver - Attele
  • 1m 4f 203y, Standard
  • 15 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:32:46
1
(1)
Good Luck Tit209
40-0OR:
4/1
T: T H BussetJ: Th Busset
2
(2)
Gracieuse Mic74
40-0OR:
25/1
T: A RozzoniJ: A Rozzoni
3
(3)
Golden Day109
40-0OR:
9/2
T: L PeltierJ: L Peltier
4
(4)
Gamichel Ludois138
40-0OR:
18/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
5
(5)
Gentleman Bazile11
40-0OR:
7/1
T: R MourlonJ: M Daougabel
6
(6)
Gios Dairpet30
40-0OR:
16/1
T: L LerenardJ: L Lerenard
7
(7)
Get Up De Vauville11
40-0OR:
6/1
T: G R HuguetJ: Th Lemoine
8
(8)
Green Madrik24
40-0OR:
5/2
T: Mickael CormyJ: Mickael Cormy
9
(9)
Galla De La Vallee57
40-0OR:
22/1
T: P CallierJ: P Callier
10
(10)
Gitan Du Noyer62
40-0OR:
16/1
T: G AlaineJ: M Aoudia
11
(11)
Gnosca De Paumar38
40-0OR:
11/1
T: J HuguetJ: L Lamaziere
12
(12)
Goupil Jenilou101
40-0OR:
66/1
T: G R HuguetJ: G R Huguet
13
(13)
Georgio Le Fol101
40-0OR:
100/1
T: D MarascoJ: D Marasco
14
(14)
Groupie101
40-0OR:
66/1
T: J CuoqJ: J Cuoq
15
(15)
Grace De Claivince11
40-0OR:
40/1
T: Mme Jennifer ValetteJ: Mme J Valette

Non-Runners

16
(16)
Guyane De Jussy139
40-0OR: -
T: D MaulardJ: F Jamard

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Green Madrik (5/2), Good Luck Tit (4/1), Golden Day (9/2), Get Up De Vauville (6/1), Gentleman Bazile (7/1), Guyane De Jussy (10/1), Gnosca De Paumar (11/1), Gitan Du Noyer (16/1), Gios Dairpet (16/1), Gamichel Ludois (18/1), Galla De La Vallee (22/1), Gracieuse Mic (25/1), Grace De Claivince (40/1), Groupie (66/1), Goupil Jenilou (66/1), Georgio Le Fol (100/1)

