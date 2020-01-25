Meetings

19:00 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix Des Paquerettes - Prix Raymond Goleo - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner€10,080.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€1,120.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:06:38
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Eros Des Tyll139
60-0OR:
33/1
T: D J HenryJ: R Turcan
2
Early Bird109
60-0OR:
17/2
T: J B BonetJ: M Delahautemaison
3
El Tabler10
60-0OR:
40/1
T: T H IssautierJ: M Aoudia
4
Etendard Majuro108
60-0OR:
22/1
T: E FavierJ: Th Goujon
5
Exo Nelger11
60-0OR:
5/1
T: F J PeltierJ: Mme M Peltier
6
Echo De Bissy11
60-0OR:
11/4
T: J L VerriereJ: F Broust
7
Extreme Doudou90
60-0OR:
9/4
T: Mlle N DespresJ: R Grosbot
8
Et Pourquoi Pas75
60-0OR:
20/1
T: B ChourreJ: G Blanchard
9
Edinson Cavani21
60-0OR:
40/1
T: D ChavinasJ: Mlle J Ohanessian
10
Exo Des Louanges18
60-0OR:
6/1
T: J L VerriereJ: L Broust
11
Eclat Du Verger56
60-0OR:
11/2
T: Mickael CormyJ: A P Giraud

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Extreme Doudou (9/4), Echo De Bissy (11/4), Exo Nelger (5/1), Eclat Du Verger (11/2), Exo Des Louanges (6/1), Early Bird (17/2), Et Pourquoi Pas (20/1), Etendard Majuro (22/1), Eros Des Tyll (33/1), Edinson Cavani (40/1), El Tabler (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby