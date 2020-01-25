Meetings
19:00 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020
1
60-0OR:
33/1
2
Early Bird109
60-0OR:
17/2
3
60-0OR:
40/1
4
60-0OR:
22/1
5
60-0OR:
5/1
6
60-0OR:
11/4
7
60-0OR:
9/4
8
60-0OR:
20/1
9
60-0OR:
40/1
10
60-0OR:
6/1
11
60-0OR:
11/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Extreme Doudou (9/4), Echo De Bissy (11/4), Exo Nelger (5/1), Eclat Du Verger (11/2), Exo Des Louanges (6/1), Early Bird (17/2), Et Pourquoi Pas (20/1), Etendard Majuro (22/1), Eros Des Tyll (33/1), Edinson Cavani (40/1), El Tabler (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed