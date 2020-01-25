Meetings

15:42 Saint Galmier Sat 25 January 2020

  • Prix De La Societe Du Cheval Francais - Attele
  • 1m 5f 38y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:15:54:44
1
Flambeuse Du Dome33
50-0OR:
7/1
T: P H DaugeardJ: Ph Daugeard
2
Falkovia10
50-0OR:
11/1
T: Mickael CormyJ: Martin Cormy
3
Fee De Clerlande10
50-0OR:
40/1
T: B ThomasJ: B Thomas
4
Feline D'urzy38
50-0OR:
33/1
T: G FournigaultJ: G Fournigault
5
Flicka De La Croix133
50-0OR:
28/1
T: E FournigaultJ: E Fournigault
6
Feline Major67
50-0OR:
100/1
T: D JamardJ: L Lamaziere
7
Flore Phil11
50-0OR:
33/1
T: M MessagerJ: M Messager
8
Fureur De Vivre11
50-0OR:
4/1
T: L PaleauJ: L Paleau
9
Folie Des Louanges11
50-0OR:
80/1
T: L BrechatJ: L Brechat
10
Felicia De Forges11
50-0OR:
4/1
T: L LerenardJ: F Jamard
11
Fostine Dark90
50-0OR:
25/1
T: R MourlonJ: M Daougabel
12
Fabella De Beval11
50-0OR:
33/1
T: J L VerriereJ: L Verriere
13
Farceuse De Meauce11
50-0OR:
25/1
T: R DespresJ: R Despres
14
Ferika Dairpet10
50-0OR:
16/1
T: Mlle N DespresJ: R Grosbot
15
Fine Girl Turbo10
50-0OR:
9/1
T: R MouriceJ: J b Bonet
16
Flora Du Bellay17
50-0OR:
12/1
T: G TouronJ: G Touron
17
Finest Hour141
50-0OR:
14/1
T: L PeltierJ: L Peltier
18
Follow Darling35
50-0OR:
7/2
T: B RuetJ: B Ruet

Forecast

Follow Darling (7/2), Fureur De Vivre (4/1), Felicia De Forges (4/1), Flambeuse Du Dome (7/1), Fine Girl Turbo (9/1), Falkovia (11/1), Flora Du Bellay (12/1), Finest Hour (14/1), Ferika Dairpet (16/1), Fostine Dark (25/1), Farceuse De Meauce (25/1), Flicka De La Croix (28/1), Fabella De Beval (33/1), Flore Phil (33/1), Feline D'urzy (33/1), Fee De Clerlande (40/1), Folie Des Louanges (80/1), Feline Major (100/1)

