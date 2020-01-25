11:30 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020
Fleche Etoile (2/1), Faronna (4/1), First Lady Bleue (6/1), Francfort (8/1), Fille De L'ouest (9/1), Fontana D'Occagnes (14/1), Felicie Aussi (14/1), Farandole Des Bois (16/1), Finley Codie (20/1), Fee Mystic (22/1), Faya Treveenne (25/1), Fanchon De Roche (28/1), Fee D'occagnes (33/1), Fierte Rapid (33/1), Frimousse (40/1), Folie De Bouere (40/1), Fortuna Cehere (66/1), Forcina Jasma (66/1)
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.