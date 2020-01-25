Meetings

11:30 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De La Meaugon - Attele
  • 1m 7f 144y, Standard
  • 18 Runners
  • Winner€9,449.002nd€3,000.003rd€1,500.004th€1,050.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
Result amended following stewards enquiry

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:34:53
1
Frimousse554
50-0OR:
40/1
T: S LelievreJ: S Lelievre
2
Felicie Aussi
50-0OR:
14/1
T: D MarsaultJ: F Lagadeuc
3
Fortuna Cehere114
50-0OR:
66/1
T: D GarciasJ: G Marin
4
Fille De L'ouest133
50-0OR:
9/1
T: Y LizeeJ: M Fribault
5
Faronna26
50-0OR:
4/1
T: O RaffinJ: O Raffin
6
Fontana D'Occagnes43
50-0OR:
14/1
T: A MarieJ: A Marie
7
Forcina Jasma81
50-0OR:
66/1
T: Y DoussetJ: Y Dousset
8
Finley Codie43
50-0OR:
20/1
T: Y DoussetJ: B Chupin
9
Fee Mystic12
50-0OR:
22/1
T: G LefrouJ: N Bazire
10
Fee D'occagnes30
50-0OR:
33/1
T: Arnaud MorinJ: Arnaud Morin
11
Folie De Bouere37
50-0OR:
40/1
T: S PoilaneJ: S Poilane
12
Fanchon De Roche29
50-0OR:
28/1
T: Mlle C CheradameJ: C Cheradame
13
Francfort26
50-0OR:
8/1
T: J W HallaisJ: J W Hallais
14
Fierte Rapid54
50-0OR:
33/1
T: E BeudardJ: E Beudard
15
Farandole Des Bois24
50-0OR:
16/1
T: D LecroqJ: D Lecroq
16
Faya Treveenne12
50-0OR:
25/1
T: D LecroqJ: A Collette
17
First Lady Bleue14
50-0OR:
6/1
T: L ThieulentJ: T Thieulent
18
Fleche Etoile37
50-0OR:
2/1
T: A ThomasJ: A Thomas

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fleche Etoile (2/1), Faronna (4/1), First Lady Bleue (6/1), Francfort (8/1), Fille De L'ouest (9/1), Fontana D'Occagnes (14/1), Felicie Aussi (14/1), Farandole Des Bois (16/1), Finley Codie (20/1), Fee Mystic (22/1), Faya Treveenne (25/1), Fanchon De Roche (28/1), Fee D'occagnes (33/1), Fierte Rapid (33/1), Frimousse (40/1), Folie De Bouere (40/1), Fortuna Cehere (66/1), Forcina Jasma (66/1)

