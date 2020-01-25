Meetings

11:00 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Prix De Ploufragan - Attele
  • 1m 4f 176y, Standard
  • 13 Runners
  • Winner€10,710.002nd€3,400.003rd€1,700.004th€1,189.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:11:02:01
2
Gamin Bazoquain33
40-0OR:
5/1
T: D LecroqJ: A Collette
3
Glouglou D'emi26
40-0OR:
50/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: L Bullier
4
Galiote Moulinet33
40-0OR:
16/1
T: V RaimbaultJ: A Wiels
5
Gabriel Al110
40-0OR:
22/1
T: J L GiotJ: M Fribault
6
Green Fairy38
40-0OR:
50/1
T: S T ProvoostJ: J Travers
7
Gentleman Coglais15
40-0OR:
8/1
T: B MarieJ: O Raffin
8
Genial De Landemer171
40-0OR:
9/4
T: S GuaratoJ: H Langlois
9
Gagnant Rush99
40-0OR:
9/1
T: M DonioJ: G Donio
10
Gloria De Joudes184
40-0OR:
12/1
T: A LaurentJ: A Laurent
11
Garde A Vous Cosse28
40-0OR:
40/1
T: A LeducJ: A Leduc
12
Gold D'Ecroville53
40-0OR:
33/1
T: B MarieJ: B Marie
13
Grand Roi Kalouma11
40-0OR:
5/2
T: T H DuvaldestinJ: Theo Duvaldestin
14
Gasparoff26
40-0OR:
9/1
T: V ColignyJ: Th Barassin

Non-Runners

1
Galopin Des Biards274
40-0OR: -
T: C PilfertJ: B Rochard

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Genial De Landemer (9/4), Grand Roi Kalouma (5/2), Gamin Bazoquain (5/1), Gentleman Coglais (8/1), Gagnant Rush (9/1), Gasparoff (9/1), Gloria De Joudes (12/1), Galiote Moulinet (16/1), Gabriel Al (22/1), Galopin Des Biards (25/1), Gold D'Ecroville (33/1), Garde A Vous Cosse (40/1), Glouglou D'emi (50/1), Green Fairy (50/1)

