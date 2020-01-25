Meetings
11:00 Saint Brieuc Sat 25 January 2020
2
40-0OR:
5/1
3
40-0OR:
50/1
4
40-0OR:
16/1
5
Gabriel Al110
40-0OR:
22/1
6
40-0OR:
50/1
7
40-0OR:
8/1
8
40-0OR:
9/4
9
40-0OR:
9/1
10
40-0OR:
12/1
11
40-0OR:
40/1
12
40-0OR:
33/1
13
40-0OR:
5/2
14
40-0OR:
9/1
Non-Runners
1
Galopin Des Biards274
40-0OR: -
T: C PilfertJ: B Rochard
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Genial De Landemer (9/4), Grand Roi Kalouma (5/2), Gamin Bazoquain (5/1), Gentleman Coglais (8/1), Gagnant Rush (9/1), Gasparoff (9/1), Gloria De Joudes (12/1), Galiote Moulinet (16/1), Gabriel Al (22/1), Galopin Des Biards (25/1), Gold D'Ecroville (33/1), Garde A Vous Cosse (40/1), Glouglou D'emi (50/1), Green Fairy (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
