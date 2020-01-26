Meetings
02:10 Penn National Sun 26 January 2020
1
(7)
48-9OR: 75BFD
5/2
2
(1)
Eliav52
48-9OR: 75BFD
16/1
3
(2)
Chitown38
48-9OR: 74
5/2
5
(4)
48-9OR: 54D
33/1
6
(5)
48-9OR: 74BF
7/1
7
(6)
Foxy B41
58-9OR: 77D
9/2
8
(9)
48-9OR: 67D
20/1
9
(8)
48-9OR: 74
7/2
Non-Runners
4
(3)
Union Wise55
68-9OR: 56
T: James RyersonJ: Jacqueline Davis
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Chitown (5/2), Queen's Bird (5/2), Jump Shot (7/2), Foxy B (9/2), Union Wise (6/1), Audubon Wood (7/1), Eliav (16/1), Ring The Bella (20/1), Current Energy (33/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
