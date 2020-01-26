Meetings

01:16 Penn National Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m 70y, Good
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$7,725.002nd$2,453.003rd$1,226.004th$858.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:01:25:34
1
(1)
Our Graycious Girl15
58-7OR: 79BFD
13/8
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
2
(2)
Penny In Love28
48-9OR: 62D
10/1
T: Brandon KulpJ: Maicol Inirio
3
(3)
Treasure Time38
58-9OR: 66D
3/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Puppet28
58-7OR: 75D
10/1
T: Sandee MartinJ: Jacqueline Davis
5
(5)
Roses For Ruby77
68-7OR: 81D
2/1
T: Bernard T HoughtonJ: Julio Hernandez
8
(8)
All About Bleu28
58-11OR: 64D
33/1
T: Jose SalinasJ: Jose Rojas
9
(9)
Magic Happens28
48-7OR: 61D
33/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: William Otero

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Hallucination21
68-7OR: 68
T: Jacinto SolisJ: Luis Rivera
7
(7)
Southern Touch22
78-11OR: 57
T: Patricia FarroJ: Gerardo Milan

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Our Graycious Girl (13/8), Roses For Ruby (2/1), Treasure Time (3/1), Southern Touch (6/1), Hallucination (8/1), Penny In Love (10/1), Puppet (10/1), All About Bleu (33/1), Magic Happens (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

