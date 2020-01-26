Meetings
00:22 Penn National Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
Skookie19
48-9OR: 58D
6/5
2
(2)
58-9OR: 51D
11/1
3
(3)
48-7OR: 52D
25/1
5
(5)
58-9OR: 76D
6/4
6
(6)
58-9OR: 55
20/1
7
(7)
Jersey Storm115
58-9OR: 49D
6/1
8
(8)
Minnowb129
48-9OR: 52D
25/1
9
(9)
48-9OR: 51D
25/1
Non-Runners
4
(4)
Golden Aces45
48-7OR: 57
T: Naoise AgnewJ: Inoel Beato
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Skookie (6/5), Coolwater (6/4), Golden Aces (9/2), Jersey Storm (6/1), Formal Dutchess (11/1), Month Of Sundays (20/1), Minnow (25/1), On Magic Wings (25/1), Thisonesforjen (25/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
