Meetings
23:54 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
78-9OR: 68D
25/1
2
(2)
Lilia21
48-7OR: 68D
9/1
4
(4)
48-7OR: 57D
16/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 55D
20/1
7
(7)
48-7OR: 74BFD
11/8
8
(8)
48-7OR: 81D
13/8
9
(9)
Bayanne21
48-7OR: 67D
5/1
11
(11)
78-7OR: 44
66/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Dancingthehnydaway18
48-7OR: 59
T: Jacinto SolisJ: Adrian Flores
6
(6)
Fiddler21
58-7OR: 72
T: Alison EscobarJ: John Bisono
10
(10)
Lola's Kisses21
48-7OR: 67
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Wilfredo Corujo
12
(12)
Snow Blossom3
48-7OR: 62
T: Alison EscobarJ: Jacqueline Davis
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Sunshine Bay (11/8), Dulcibelle (13/8), Bayanne (5/1), Lola's Kisses (8/1), Lilia (9/1), Snow Blossom (10/1), Fiddler (12/1), Dancingthehnydaway (15/1), Gold Medal Girl (16/1), Fairfield (20/1), Alilbit Shady (25/1), Miss Steffi (66/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed