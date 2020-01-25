Meetings

23:54 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$7,725.002nd$2,453.003rd$1,226.004th$858.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:58:29
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Alilbit Shady21
78-9OR: 68D
25/1
T: Gary CraigJ: Emilio Flores
2
(2)
Lilia21
48-7OR: 68D
9/1
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Jorge Vargas Jr
4
(4)
Gold Medal Girl50
48-7OR: 57D
16/1
T: Flint StitesJ: Maicol Inirio
5
(5)
Fairfield29
48-11OR: 55D
20/1
T: Franklin RodriguezJ: Edilberto Rodriguez
7
(7)
Sunshine Bay21
48-7OR: 74BFD
11/8
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Julio Hernandez
8
(8)
Dulcibelle28
48-7OR: 81D
13/8
T: Steven ChircopJ: Edwin Gonzalez
9
(9)
Bayanne21
48-7OR: 67D
5/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: William Otero
11
(11)
Miss Steffi50
78-7OR: 44
66/1
T: Michael HallmarkJ: Stephanie Sheroski

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Dancingthehnydaway18
48-7OR: 59
T: Jacinto SolisJ: Adrian Flores
6
(6)
Fiddler21
58-7OR: 72
T: Alison EscobarJ: John Bisono
10
(10)
Lola's Kisses21
48-7OR: 67
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Wilfredo Corujo
12
(12)
Snow Blossom3
48-7OR: 62
T: Alison EscobarJ: Jacqueline Davis

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sunshine Bay (11/8), Dulcibelle (13/8), Bayanne (5/1), Lola's Kisses (8/1), Lilia (9/1), Snow Blossom (10/1), Fiddler (12/1), Dancingthehnydaway (15/1), Gold Medal Girl (16/1), Fairfield (20/1), Alilbit Shady (25/1), Miss Steffi (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby