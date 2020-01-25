Meetings

23:27 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 5f 110y, Good
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$8,903.002nd$2,826.003rd$1,412.004th$990.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:30:25
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Ten Hut36
78-11OR: 87D
10/1
T: Jr Lester Stickler,J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
That's History36
58-11OR: 88D
14/1
T: Mark SalvaggioJ: Tyler Conner
3
(3)
Super Vision22
58-9OR: 90
9/2
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Wilfredo Corujo
4
(4)
Pray With Faith30
78-9OR: 102D
8/1
T: Joshua SteinJ: Maicol Inirio
5
(5)
Calculated Thinkin22
58-9OR: 98BFD
13/8
T: Timothy KreiserJ: Edwin Gonzalez
7
(7)
Haynesfield Best42
68-9OR: 96BFD
4/1
T: Kevin PattersonJ: Emilio Flores
9
(9)
Polar Jet21
68-9OR: 95D
10/1
T: Cody BeattieJ: Jacqueline Davis
10
(10)
Warcraft30
78-11OR: 87D
7/1
T: Kimberly GraciJ: Julio Hernandez

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Rhettbutler64
58-9OR: 90
T: Thomas IannottiJ: Kyle Frey
8
(8)
Zombie59
58-7OR: 95
T: Jamie NessJ: Ruben Silvera

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Calculated Thinkin (13/8), Haynesfield Best (4/1), Super Vision (9/2), Warcraft (7/1), Pray With Faith (8/1), Zombie (8/1), Polar Jet (10/1), Ten Hut (10/1), Rhettbutler (10/1), That's History (14/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby