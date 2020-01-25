Meetings
23:27 Penn National Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Ten Hut36
78-11OR: 87D
10/1
2
(2)
58-11OR: 88D
14/1
3
(3)
58-9OR: 90
9/2
4
(4)
78-9OR: 102D
8/1
5
(5)
58-9OR: 98BFD
13/8
7
(7)
68-9OR: 96BFD
4/1
9
(9)
68-9OR: 95D
10/1
10
(10)
Warcraft30
78-11OR: 87D
7/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Rhettbutler64
58-9OR: 90
T: Thomas IannottiJ: Kyle Frey
8
(8)
Zombie59
58-7OR: 95
T: Jamie NessJ: Ruben Silvera
Forecast
Forecast
Calculated Thinkin (13/8), Haynesfield Best (4/1), Super Vision (9/2), Warcraft (7/1), Pray With Faith (8/1), Zombie (8/1), Polar Jet (10/1), Ten Hut (10/1), Rhettbutler (10/1), That's History (14/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
