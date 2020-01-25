Meetings
11:15 Pau Sat 25 January 2020
1
Extra Lidab13
611-4OR: CD
6/4
2
1011-2OR:
9/1
3
Vlo D'Arsab113
1110-12OR: C
28/1
4
610-10OR:
40/1
5
710-10OR:
15/2
6
810-7OR:
3/1
7
810-7OR:
28/1
8
710-5OR:
20/1
9
910-3OR: 129
11/4
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Extra Lida (6/4), Belamix Dor (11/4), Cyclone D'Allen (3/1), Dame Sacre (15/2), Atek De La Vire (9/1), Denalie Bellevue (20/1), Vlo D'Arsa (28/1), Maestro De La Vega (28/1), Enzo D'Oroux (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed