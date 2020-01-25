14:20 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020
Form figures of 121122 since making stable debut in July, latest when just failing to get up over 7f here in stronger grade 15 days ago. Should be going very close for prolific trainer/jockey combo.
4-14 record on turf, with all wins at in and around this trip. Off since bad experience at Ripon in May (stumbled and nearly fell) when coming home in his own time. One to pay attention on AW bow.
Second in each of three starts on the AW here (all 7f), the latest on New Year's Eve when clear of the third. Mile trip perfect and capable of challenging again.
Couple of wins from 28 turf starts, 0-7 on artificial surfaces but solid in defeat last twice at Wolverhampton; likely settles for minor role.
Won three on the bounce from March-to-May last year but has been held by the handicapper since. Recent Southwell run probably best forgotten and on a very workable mark but previous course form is a concern.
C&D winner in this month last year, taking a Class 2 contest from a mark of 77. Toiling since the switch to this yard but rating now sliding back down to a feasible mark.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Mr Scaramanga
|5
|9-0
|20/1
|Full Result
|T: S DowJ: Levi Williams
Betting
Forecast
Power Link (5/4), Corazon Espinado (11/4), Apex King (7/1), Knighted (7/1), Mr Top Hat (8/1), Gossiping (14/1)
Verdict
- Power Link
- Corazon Espinado
- Apex King
