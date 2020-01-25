Meetings

14:20 Lingfield Sat 25 January 2020

  • Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap (Class 3)
  • 1m 1y, Standard
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£7,246.002nd£2,169.003rd£1,084.004th£543.005th£270.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 36.71sOff time:14:20:29
1
(2)
Power Linkp15
410-0OR: 97
5/4
T: J TateJ: P J McDonald

Form figures of 121122 since making stable debut in July, latest when just failing to get up over 7f here in stronger grade 15 days ago. Should be going very close for prolific trainer/jockey combo.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Knighted251
59-7OR: 90D
7/1
T: K A RyanJ: S A Gray

4-14 record on turf, with all wins at in and around this trip. Off since bad experience at Ripon in May (stumbled and nearly fell) when coming home in his own time. One to pay attention on AW bow.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(6)
Corazon Espinado25
59-2OR: 85D
11/4
T: S DowJ: L Morris

Second in each of three starts on the AW here (all 7f), the latest on New Year's Eve when clear of the third. Mile trip perfect and capable of challenging again.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(4)
Mr Top Hat56
58-13OR: 82
8/1
T: P D EvansJ: Cameron Iles (7)

Couple of wins from 28 turf starts, 0-7 on artificial surfaces but solid in defeat last twice at Wolverhampton; likely settles for minor role.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(5)
Gossiping18
88-11OR: 80D
14/1
T: G L MooreJ: F Norton

Won three on the bounce from March-to-May last year but has been held by the handicapper since. Recent Southwell run probably best forgotten and on a very workable mark but previous course form is a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Apex Kingp25
68-10OR: 79CD
7/1
T: M D I UsherJ: Hollie Doyle

C&D winner in this month last year, taking a Class 2 contest from a mark of 77. Toiling since the switch to this yard but rating now sliding back down to a feasible mark.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Mr Scaramanga59-020/1Full Result
T: S DowJ: Levi Williams

Betting

Forecast

Power Link (5/4), Corazon Espinado (11/4), Apex King (7/1), Knighted (7/1), Mr Top Hat (8/1), Gossiping (14/1)

Verdict

POWER LINK has thrived since returning to James Tate's yard from Dubai and may give the trainer a quick double on the card here. He just failed to get up over 7f last time and should excel now tackling a mile for the first time. Corazon Espinado can give him something to think about while Apex King is now lurking on what might prove a workable mark and any money for the returning Knighted should be noted.
  1. Power Link
  2. Corazon Espinado
  3. Apex King

