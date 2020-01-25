Meetings

19:51 Laurel Park Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 1m, Sloppy
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:19:46:38
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
2
(1)
Ravenel14
48-11OR: 77BFD
5/2
T: Dale CapuanoJ: Sheldon Russell
3
(2)
Postino's Secret14
68-8OR: 69D
14/1
T: Dorothy WortonJ: Kevin Gomez
4
(3)
Nana's Shoes16
48-11OR: 81BFD
10/11
T: Claudio GonzalezJ: Alex Cintron
5
(4)
Missin Maggie22
98-8OR: 64D
40/1
T: Bradley MacKinnonJ: Tais Lyapustina
6
(5)
Hola Princess42
68-8OR: 85D
10/3
T: Mario DominguezJ: Avery Whisman (5)
7
(6)
Wilko Lovesong15
78-8OR: 83D
50/1
T: Jose CorralesJ: Charlie Marquez (10)
9
(9)
Dear Charlotte14
68-8OR: 68D
40/1
T: Noah AbramsonJ: Weston Hamilton
10
(10)
E Lizzy36
98-8OR: 72D
11/1
T: Scott LakeJ: Trevor McCarthy

Non-Runners

1
(8)
Include Gold33
78-8OR: 67
T: Scott LakeJ: Trevor McCarthy
8
(7)
Frisky Whiskey14
78-8OR: 77
T: Eli BetancourtJ: Victor Carrasco

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Nana's Shoes (10/11), Ravenel (5/2), Hola Princess (10/3), Frisky Whiskey (5/1), Include Gold (6/1), E Lizzy (11/1), Postino's Secret (14/1), Missin Maggie (40/1), Dear Charlotte (40/1), Wilko Lovesong (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby