19:51 Laurel Park Sat 25 January 2020
2
(1)
Ravenel14
48-11OR: 77BFD
5/2
3
(2)
68-8OR: 69D
14/1
4
(3)
48-11OR: 81BFD
10/11
5
(4)
98-8OR: 64D
40/1
6
(5)
68-8OR: 85D
10/3
7
(6)
78-8OR: 83D
50/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 68D
40/1
10
(10)
E Lizzy36
98-8OR: 72D
11/1
Non-Runners
1
(8)
Include Gold33
78-8OR: 67
T: Scott LakeJ: Trevor McCarthy
8
(7)
Frisky Whiskey14
78-8OR: 77
T: Eli BetancourtJ: Victor Carrasco
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Nana's Shoes (10/11), Ravenel (5/2), Hola Princess (10/3), Frisky Whiskey (5/1), Include Gold (6/1), E Lizzy (11/1), Postino's Secret (14/1), Missin Maggie (40/1), Dear Charlotte (40/1), Wilko Lovesong (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
