17:53 Laurel Park Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
68-8OR: 95D
15/8
2
(2)
58-8OR: 101BFD
8/1
3
(3)
68-8OR: 103D
11/10
4
(4)
78-8OR: 90D
9/2
5
(5)
58-8OR: 96D
40/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 91D
18/1
Betting
Forecast
Even Thunder (11/10), Earned It (15/8), Theyallcomehome (9/2), Blame The Kids (8/1), Incorporate (18/1), Linda's Nekia (40/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
