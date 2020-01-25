Meetings
17:25 Laurel Park Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
48-11OR: 28
33/1
2
(2)
48-11OR: 38
40/1
3
(3)
48-11OR: 51
4/7
4
(4)
48-11OR:
9/1
5
(5)
Variance48
48-11OR: 49
4/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 56
4/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 51
25/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
One Odd Story (4/7), Expect Talk (4/1), Variance (4/1), Four Lady (9/1), Bodhicitta (25/1), Mighty Knight (33/1), Not Interested (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed