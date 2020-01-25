Meetings
22:34 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
68-12OR: 115
25/1
2
(2)
Tax56
48-12OR: 111BFD
7/2
3
(3)
58-12OR: 115
15/2
4
(4)
78-12OR: 111D
16/1
6
(6)
58-12OR: 113D
9/4
7
(7)
88-12OR: 109D
16/1
8
(8)
58-12OR: 112D
12/1
10
(10)
Mucho Gusto118
48-12OR: 110BFD
5/2
11
(11)
Tenfold35
58-12OR: 106D
33/1
12
(12)
48-12OR: 109BF
20/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Omaha Beach28
48-12OR: 118
T: R MandellaJ: Non Runner
9
(98)
Spun To Run49
48-12OR: 122
T: Juan GuerreroJ: SCRATCHED
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Omaha Beach (5/4), Higher Power (9/4), Mucho Gusto (5/2), Spun To Run (3/1), Tax (7/2), Diamond Oops (15/2), Mr Freeze (12/1), War Story (16/1), Seeking The Soul (16/1), Bodexpress (20/1), True Timber (25/1), Tenfold (33/1)
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
