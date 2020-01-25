Meetings

22:34 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

  • Race 12 - Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Presented By Runhappy (Grade 1)
  • 1m 1f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$1,890,000.002nd$600,000.003rd$300,000.004th$210,000.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:47:14
1
(1)
True Timber49
68-12OR: 115
25/1
T: Kiaran McLaughlinJ: Joe Bravo
2
(2)
Tax56
48-12OR: 111BFD
7/2
T: Danny GarganJ: Jose Ortiz
3
(3)
Diamond Oops35
58-12OR: 115
15/2
T: P BianconeJ: J R Leparoux
4
(4)
Seeking The Soul57
78-12OR: 111D
16/1
T: Dallas StewartJ: John Velazquez
6
(6)
Higher Power84
58-12OR: 113D
9/4
T: John SadlerJ: Flavien Prat
7
(7)
War Story42
88-12OR: 109D
16/1
T: Elizabeth DoblesJ: Joel Rosario
8
(8)
Mr Freeze57
58-12OR: 112D
12/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Luis Saez
10
(10)
Mucho Gusto118
48-12OR: 110BFD
5/2
T: Bob BaffertJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
11
(11)
Tenfold35
58-12OR: 106D
33/1
T: Steven AsmussenJ: Tyler Gaffalione
12
(12)
Bodexpress42
48-12OR: 109BF
20/1
T: Gustavo DelgadoJ: Emisael Jaramillo

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Omaha Beach28
48-12OR: 118
T: R MandellaJ: Non Runner
9
(98)
Spun To Run49
48-12OR: 122
T: Juan GuerreroJ: SCRATCHED

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Omaha Beach (5/4), Higher Power (9/4), Mucho Gusto (5/2), Spun To Run (3/1), Tax (7/2), Diamond Oops (15/2), Mr Freeze (12/1), War Story (16/1), Seeking The Soul (16/1), Bodexpress (20/1), True Timber (25/1), Tenfold (33/1)

