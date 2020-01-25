Meetings

21:49 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 11 - Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Stakes Presented By Runhappy (Grade 1)
  • 1m 1f 110y, Firm
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner$630,000.002nd$200,000.003rd$100,000.004th$70,001.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:00:28
1
(1)
Zulu Alpha84
78-12OR: 117
16/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Arklow84
68-12OR: 118D
8/1
T: Brad CoxJ: Luis Saez
3
(3)
Without Parole84
58-12OR: 125
9/4
T: Chad BrownJ: L Dettori
4
(4)
Sadler's Joy63
78-12OR: 122D
11/1
T: Thomas AlbertraniJ: Javier Castellano
5
(5)
Channel Cat42
58-12OR: 117BF
14/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
6
(6)
Instilled Regard42
58-12OR: 108D
12/1
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
7
(7)
Admission Office42
58-12OR: 108D
25/1
T: Brian LynchJ: Flavien Prat
8
(8)
Henley's Joy56
48-12OR: 113D
25/1
T: Michael MakerJ: J R Leparoux
9
(9)
Next Shares56
78-12OR: 118D
40/1
T: R BaltasJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
10
(10)
Mo Forza28
48-12OR: 118D
5/1
T: Peter MillerJ: Joel Rosario
11
(11)
Sacred Life56
58-12OR: 118BF
12/1
T: Chad BrownJ: Jose Ortiz
12
(12)
Magic Wand48
58-7OR: 129D
7/2
T: A P O'BrienJ: R L Moore

Non-Runners

13
(13)
Tusk14
78-12OR: 110
T: S Joseph JrJ: Paco Lopez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Without Parole (9/4), Magic Wand (7/2), Mo Forza (5/1), Arklow (8/1), Sadler's Joy (11/1), Instilled Regard (12/1), Sacred Life (12/1), Channel Cat (14/1), Zulu Alpha (16/1), Henley's Joy (25/1), Admission Office (25/1), Tusk (25/1), Next Shares (40/1)

