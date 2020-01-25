Meetings

21:12 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 10 - W. L. Mcknight Stakes (Grade 3)
  • 1m 4f, Firm
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$126,000.002nd$40,000.003rd$20,001.004th$14,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:18:26
1
(1)
Red Knight63
68-10OR: 118D
4/7
T: William MottJ: Joel Rosario
2
(2)
Prince Of Arabia21
78-6OR: 111D
80/1
T: P BianconeJ: Luca Panici
3
(3)
Apreciado49
68-6OR: 110
11/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Paco Lopez
4
(4)
Carom28
58-6OR: 113
25/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Javier Castellano
5
(5)
Salute The Colonel55
68-8OR: 113D
18/1
T: Joseph OrsenoJ: Luis Saez
6
(6)
Dubby Dubbie41
58-8OR: 112
66/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Jose Bracho
7
(7)
Cross Border42
68-8OR: 113
5/1
T: Michael MakerJ: Jose Ortiz
8
(8)
Pumpkin Rumble41
98-8OR: 122D
13/2
T: Kevin AttardJ: Tyler Gaffalione
9
(9)
Shazier28
48-6OR: 110
40/1
T: Carlo VaccarezzaJ: Joe Bravo
11
(11)
Spooky Channel42
58-10OR: 105
40/1
T: Brian LynchJ: J R Leparoux
12
(12)
American Tattoo28
58-8OR: 117
5/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez

Non-Runners

10
(10)
Temple28
48-6OR: 114
T: Michael MakerJ: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Red Knight (4/7), Cross Border (5/1), American Tattoo (5/1), Pumpkin Rumble (13/2), Apreciado (11/1), Temple (12/1), Salute The Colonel (18/1), Carom (25/1), Spooky Channel (40/1), Shazier (40/1), Dubby Dubbie (66/1), Prince Of Arabia (80/1)

Full Racecard

