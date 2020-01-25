Meetings

19:31 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Fred W. Hooper Stakes (Grade 3)
  • 1m, Fast
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner$94,500.002nd$29,999.003rd$15,000.004th$10,500.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:19:39:23
1
(1)
Storm Advisory140
88-8OR: 94D
80/1
T: Peter WalderJ: Tyler Gaffalione
2
(2)
Zenden35
48-6OR: 110
11/2
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
3
(3)
Eye Of A Jedi42
58-10OR: 108D
80/1
T: Steve BudhooJ: Jairo Rendon
4
(4)
Rare Form58
58-6OR: 108D
14/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Flavien Prat
5
(5)
Phat Man42
68-10OR: 111D
7/1
T: J SweezeyJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Seven Trumpets55
58-10OR: 107D
12/1
T: Dale RomansJ: L Dettori
7
(7)
Tale Of Silence49
68-6OR: 115D
14/1
T: Barclay TaggJ: Jose Ortiz
8
(8)
Free Enterprise63
58-6OR: 120
6/5
T: Chad BrownJ: Javier Castellano
9
(9)
Olympic Village61
48-6OR: 107D
66/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Jose Bracho
10
(10)
Gray Magician28
48-10OR: 112D
9/2
T: Peter MillerJ: Joel Rosario
11
(11)
Epic Dreamer48
48-6OR: 109D
9/1
T: Kelly BreenJ: Paco Lopez
12
(12)
Gran Omero48
48-12OR: 113
66/1
T: Oscar GonzalezJ: Santiago Gonzalez
13
(13)
Chewing Gum63
58-6OR: 116D
16/1
T: William MottJ: J R Leparoux
14
(14)
Dak Attack93
58-6OR: 110
66/1
T: Dale RomansJ: Luis Saez

Betting

Forecast

Free Enterprise (6/5), Gray Magician (9/2), Zenden (11/2), Phat Man (7/1), Epic Dreamer (9/1), Seven Trumpets (12/1), Rare Form (14/1), Tale Of Silence (14/1), Chewing Gum (16/1), Olympic Village (66/1), Dak Attack (66/1), Gran Omero (66/1), Eye Of A Jedi (80/1), Storm Advisory (80/1)

