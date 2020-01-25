Meetings
19:31 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
88-8OR: 94D
80/1
2
(2)
Zenden35
48-6OR: 110
11/2
3
(3)
58-10OR: 108D
80/1
4
(4)
58-6OR: 108D
14/1
5
(5)
Phat Man42
68-10OR: 111D
7/1
6
(6)
58-10OR: 107D
12/1
7
(7)
68-6OR: 115D
14/1
8
(8)
58-6OR: 120
6/5
9
(9)
48-6OR: 107D
66/1
10
(10)
48-10OR: 112D
9/2
11
(11)
48-6OR: 109D
9/1
12
(12)
48-12OR: 113
66/1
13
(13)
58-6OR: 116D
16/1
14
(14)
58-6OR: 110
66/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Free Enterprise (6/5), Gray Magician (9/2), Zenden (11/2), Phat Man (7/1), Epic Dreamer (9/1), Seven Trumpets (12/1), Rare Form (14/1), Tale Of Silence (14/1), Chewing Gum (16/1), Olympic Village (66/1), Dak Attack (66/1), Gran Omero (66/1), Eye Of A Jedi (80/1), Storm Advisory (80/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed