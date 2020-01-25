Meetings
17:28 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
58-10OR: 119D
4/6
2
(2)
58-12OR: 114D
4/1
3
(3)
88-8OR: 105D
22/1
4
(4)
58-10OR: 99BFD
66/1
5
(5)
Fielder63
68-8OR: 109D
16/1
6
(6)
108-10OR: 117D
7/1
7
(7)
Fixed Point119
58-6OR: 108D
66/1
8
(8)
Carotari50
48-6OR: 116D
9/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shekky Shebaz (4/6), Texas Wedge (4/1), Carotari (9/2), Pay Any Price (7/1), Fielder (16/1), Vision Perfect (22/1), Fixed Point (66/1), Elusive Mischief (66/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
