Meetings

17:28 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Stakes
  • 5f, Firm
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$94,500.002nd$29,999.003rd$15,000.004th$10,500.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Result

Winning time:-Off time:17:34:05
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Shekky Shebaz49
58-10OR: 119D
4/6
T: Jason ServisJ: Paco Lopez
2
(2)
Texas Wedge24
58-12OR: 114D
4/1
T: Peter MillerJ: Flavien Prat
3
(3)
Vision Perfect145
88-8OR: 105D
22/1
T: Jason ServisJ: Luis Saez
4
(4)
Elusive Mischief140
58-10OR: 99BFD
66/1
T: Ian WilkesJ: Chris Landeros
5
(5)
Fielder63
68-8OR: 109D
16/1
T: Peter WalderJ: Javier Castellano
6
(6)
Pay Any Price20
108-10OR: 117D
7/1
T: Georgina BaxterJ: Emisael Jaramillo
7
(7)
Fixed Point119
58-6OR: 108D
66/1
T: Philip SerpeJ: Tyler Gaffalione
8
(8)
Carotari50
48-6OR: 116D
9/2
T: Brian LynchJ: Irad Ortiz Jr

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Shekky Shebaz (4/6), Texas Wedge (4/1), Carotari (9/2), Pay Any Price (7/1), Fielder (16/1), Vision Perfect (22/1), Fixed Point (66/1), Elusive Mischief (66/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby