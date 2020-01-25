Meetings

16:59 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$31,500.002nd$10,000.003rd$4,999.004th$3,501.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Trove
38-8OR:
12/1
T: William MottJ: Joel Rosario
2
(2)
Embrace My Uncle27
38-8OR: 91
28/1
T: Nicholas GonzalezJ: Cristian Torres (5)
3
(3)
Candy Tycoon38
38-8OR: 94BF
2/1
T: Todd PletcherJ: John Velazquez
4
(4)
Extreme Force56
38-8OR: 84
20/1
T: Mark HennigJ: Tyler Gaffalione
5
(5)
Tons Of Gold14
38-8OR: 94
11/4
T: Alexis DelgadoJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
6
(6)
Gimme Some Mo28
38-8OR: 98BF
9/2
T: Todd PletcherJ: Luis Saez
7
(7)
Elusive Ruler28
38-8OR: 101
9/2
T: Ian WilkesJ: Chris Landeros
8
(8)
Holy Emperor
38-8OR:
10/1
T: James JerkensJ: Javier Castellano
9
(9)
Jack's Advantage56
38-8OR: 88
22/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: J R Leparoux
10
(10)
Liberty Blueb128
38-8OR: 88
20/1
T: Kenneth McPeekJ: Jose Ortiz

Betting

Forecast

Candy Tycoon (2/1), Tons Of Gold (11/4), Gimme Some Mo (9/2), Elusive Ruler (9/2), Holy Emperor (10/1), Trove (12/1), Extreme Force (20/1), Liberty Blue (20/1), Jack's Advantage (22/1), Embrace My Uncle (28/1)

