Meetings
16:59 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR:
12/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 91
28/1
3
(3)
38-8OR: 94BF
2/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 84
20/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 94
11/4
6
(6)
38-8OR: 98BF
9/2
7
(7)
38-8OR: 101
9/2
8
(8)
38-8OR:
10/1
9
(9)
38-8OR: 88
22/1
10
(10)
Liberty Blueb128
38-8OR: 88
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Candy Tycoon (2/1), Tons Of Gold (11/4), Gimme Some Mo (9/2), Elusive Ruler (9/2), Holy Emperor (10/1), Trove (12/1), Extreme Force (20/1), Liberty Blue (20/1), Jack's Advantage (22/1), Embrace My Uncle (28/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
