Meetings

16:30 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 1 - Allowance
  • 1m, Firm
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$32,130.002nd$10,200.003rd$5,101.004th$3,570.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:16:36:35
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Equal Measure121
48-9OR: 100D
3/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Edgar Prado
2
(2)
Designing328
58-9OR: 100D
50/1
T: Mauricio FuentesJ: Jeffrey Sanchez
3
(3)
Army Of One369
48-9OR: 79D
10/1
T: Rodolphe BrissetJ: Flavien Prat
4
(4)
Sister Hanan34
48-9OR: 82D
5/2
T: Ben ColebrookJ: Joe Bravo
6
(6)
Pakhet145
48-9OR: 101D
22/1
T: Mark CasseJ: John Velazquez
7
(7)
Restructure57
58-9OR: 97
7/1
T: Christophe ClementJ: Joel Rosario
8
(8)
Devious Charm147
48-9OR: 97
16/1
T: Mark CasseJ: Tyler Gaffalione
9
(9)
Chilled Milk51
68-9OR: 98D
22/1
T: Cam GambolatiJ: Jose Ortiz
10
(10)
Una Luna34
58-9OR: 105BFD
2/1
T: Jose GallegosJ: Paco Lopez
11
(11)
Silver Kitten56
48-9OR: 92D
12/1
T: Danny GarganJ: Luis Saez

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Lovely Queen474
48-9OR: -
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
12
(12)
Kitten's Finest34
48-9OR: 88
T: Gail CoxJ: J R Leparoux

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Una Luna (2/1), Sister Hanan (5/2), Equal Measure (3/1), Lovely Queen (3/1), Restructure (7/1), Army Of One (10/1), Silver Kitten (12/1), Devious Charm (16/1), Chilled Milk (22/1), Pakhet (22/1), Kitten's Finest (30/1), Designing (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

