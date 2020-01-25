Meetings
16:30 Gulfstream Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
48-9OR: 100D
3/1
2
(2)
Designing328
58-9OR: 100D
50/1
3
(3)
Army Of One369
48-9OR: 79D
10/1
4
(4)
48-9OR: 82D
5/2
6
(6)
Pakhet145
48-9OR: 101D
22/1
7
(7)
58-9OR: 97
7/1
8
(8)
48-9OR: 97
16/1
9
(9)
68-9OR: 98D
22/1
10
(10)
Una Luna34
58-9OR: 105BFD
2/1
11
(11)
48-9OR: 92D
12/1
Non-Runners
5
(5)
Lovely Queen474
48-9OR: -
T: Chad BrownJ: Irad Ortiz Jr
12
(12)
Kitten's Finest34
48-9OR: 88
T: Gail CoxJ: J R Leparoux
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Una Luna (2/1), Sister Hanan (5/2), Equal Measure (3/1), Lovely Queen (3/1), Restructure (7/1), Army Of One (10/1), Silver Kitten (12/1), Devious Charm (16/1), Chilled Milk (22/1), Pakhet (22/1), Kitten's Finest (30/1), Designing (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed