Meetings

23:15 Golden Gate Fields Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 1m, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$11,340.002nd$3,600.003rd$1,799.004th$1,260.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:20:05
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Splashing22
58-11OR: 88D
7/4
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Juan Hernandez
2
(2)
Mulhima6
48-11OR: 90D
5/1
T: Anna MeahJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
3
(3)
Pure Perfection24
68-9OR: 92D
12/1
T: Bill McLeanJ: Alejandro Gomez
4
(4)
Marjorie E71
58-11OR: 92D
7/1
T: P GallagherJ: Frank Alvarado
5
(5)
Nonna Gianna154
58-11OR: 91D
7/4
T: Steve ShermanJ: Julien Couton
6
(6)
Lady Phyllis22
58-11OR: 86D
10/1
T: Steve ShermanJ: Ricardo Gonzalez

Non-Runners

7
(7)
Say It With Roses27
58-11OR: 82
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Catalino Martinez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Splashing (7/4), Nonna Gianna (7/4), Mulhima (5/1), Marjorie E (7/1), Lady Phyllis (10/1), Pure Perfection (12/1), Say It With Roses (12/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby