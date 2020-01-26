Meetings
01:11 Golden Gate Fields Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
Rebalation301
48-10OR: 93
6/1
2
(2)
48-10OR: 86
5/1
3
(3)
48-10OR: 83
16/1
4
(4)
48-10OR: 83
12/1
5
(5)
68-10OR: 81
7/2
6
(6)
68-10OR: 75
50/1
7
(7)
48-10OR: 82
16/1
8
(8)
48-10OR:
1/1
Forecast
Free Belief (1/1), She's So Pretty (7/2), Sunblessed (5/1), Rebalation (6/1), St. Annie's Indy (12/1), Sugar Crush (16/1), Darling Demon (16/1), Rocketann (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
