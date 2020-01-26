Meetings
00:45 Golden Gate Fields Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
78-8OR: 102D
10/1
2
(2)
58-6OR: 108D
7/1
3
(3)
58-13OR: 104BFD
6/1
4
(4)
68-13OR: 103D
25/1
5
(5)
48-6OR: 108D
4/1
7
(7)
Eldritch21
68-6OR: 105D
20/1
8
(8)
58-6OR: 108D
2/1
9
(9)
Upo21
58-6OR: 108D
25/1
10
(10)
58-13OR: 108BFD
3/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Wesphire42
48-6OR: 97
T: Rene AmescuaJ: Silvio Amador
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ernie Banks (2/1), Premium Forest (3/1), No Name Fred (4/1), On Raglan Road (6/1), Shot Of A Lifetime (7/1), Sith Lord (10/1), Wesphire (15/1), Eldritch (20/1), Ready Say Go (25/1), Upo (25/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed