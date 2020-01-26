Meetings

00:45 Golden Gate Fields Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance
  • 1m 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$19,530.002nd$6,200.003rd$3,100.004th$2,171.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:50:03
1
(1)
Sith Lord63
78-8OR: 102D
10/1
T: Andreas PsarrasJ: Julien Couton
2
(2)
Shot Of A Lifetime20
58-6OR: 108D
7/1
T: Ellen JacksonJ: Alejandro Gomez
3
(3)
On Raglan Road21
58-13OR: 104BFD
6/1
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Catalino Martinez
4
(4)
Ready Say Go21
68-13OR: 103D
25/1
T: Sherrie MonroeJ: Cristobal Herrera
5
(5)
No Name Fred21
48-6OR: 108D
4/1
T: Robert HessJ: Juan Hernandez
7
(7)
Eldritch21
68-6OR: 105D
20/1
T: M GlattJ: Kevin Krigger
8
(8)
Ernie Banks42
58-6OR: 108D
2/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
9
(9)
Upo21
58-6OR: 108D
25/1
T: Blaine WrightJ: Brayan Pena
10
(10)
Premium Forest48
58-13OR: 108BFD
3/1
T: Ari HerbertsonJ: Francisco Monroy

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Wesphire42
48-6OR: 97
T: Rene AmescuaJ: Silvio Amador

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ernie Banks (2/1), Premium Forest (3/1), No Name Fred (4/1), On Raglan Road (6/1), Shot Of A Lifetime (7/1), Sith Lord (10/1), Wesphire (15/1), Eldritch (20/1), Ready Say Go (25/1), Upo (25/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

