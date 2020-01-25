15:55 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
Ran as well as could be expected following an absence of 12 months on return to action at Cork earlier this month. Market likely to reveal expectations on second run back.
Five-race maiden hurdler. Failed to build on a promising effort at Limerick in November when disappointing in a Tramore maiden on the first of the month. Worth a check in the market on handicap debut.
Off the mark on her fourth career start when landing the spoils on hurdling debut at this venue over 2m4f earlier this month. Likely to improve on handicap debut.
Needs to get back on the rails following a hat-trick of wins last year before a couple of defeats over hurdles and the larger obstacles in December/January.
Deservedly off the mark for connections at the 14th time of asking when scoring in a Thurles handicap hurdle over 2m5½f earlier this month on yielding ground off an 8lb lower mark. Tough ask from new rating.
Got off the mark under rules at the 11th time of asking when landing a Fairyhouse 2m7f handicap hurdle in December. Well held in a couple of starts since and more needed here.
Modest 90-rated handicap hurdler the daughter of Scorpion is one from nine over timber. Only got as far as the fourth fence earlier this month in a Punchestown handicap chase and shouldn't be taken lightly in this contest on return over hurdles.
One win in 30 starts, that coming in a Thurles hurdle last year but still races 2lb higher than last winning mark. Could find one or two better handicapped sorts lurking.
Failed to land a hat-trick of wins over fences at this venue earlier this month. Without a win in 11 starts over hurdles but is 19lb lower than current chase mark.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Eight And Bob
|6
|11-7
|5/1
|T: W P MullinsJ: L P Gilligan
Betting
Forecast
Goulane Jessie (9/2), Ahgetawayoutadat (5/1), Moyode Gold (11/2), Well Joey (11/2), Highest Benefit (6/1), Even Flight (6/1), Deal With It (8/1), Moyode Lady (9/1), Court Adjourned (33/1)
Verdict
- Moyode Gold
- Deal With It
- Highest Benefit
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.