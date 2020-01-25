Meetings

15:55 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (80-109)
  • 3m, Yielding
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€8,700.002nd€2,900.003rd€1,450.004th€725.005th€435.006th€290.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 25.0sOff time:15:55:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Deal With It21
711-12OR: 109
8/1
T: H De BromheadJ: H Morgan (4)

Ran as well as could be expected following an absence of 12 months on return to action at Cork earlier this month. Market likely to reveal expectations on second run back.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Even Flight24
611-10OR: 107
6/1
T: P FentonJ: F J Hayes (4)

Five-race maiden hurdler. Failed to build on a promising effort at Limerick in November when disappointing in a Tramore maiden on the first of the month. Worth a check in the market on handicap debut.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Moyode Gold11
711-5OR: 102C
11/2
T: J NashJ: Gavin Peter Brouder (4)

Off the mark on her fourth career start when landing the spoils on hurdling debut at this venue over 2m4f earlier this month. Likely to improve on handicap debut.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Well Joeyt13
910-10OR: 93D
11/2
T: P StaffordJ: A W Short

Needs to get back on the rails following a hat-trick of wins last year before a couple of defeats over hurdles and the larger obstacles in December/January.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Ahgetawayoutadatb15
610-9OR: 92
5/1
T: Miss E DoyleJ: S F O'Keeffe (2)

Deservedly off the mark for connections at the 14th time of asking when scoring in a Thurles handicap hurdle over 2m5½f earlier this month on yielding ground off an 8lb lower mark. Tough ask from new rating.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Goulane Jessie7
810-8OR: 91CD
9/2
T: S SpillaneJ: S D Torrens (4)

Got off the mark under rules at the 11th time of asking when landing a Fairyhouse 2m7f handicap hurdle in December. Well held in a couple of starts since and more needed here.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Moyode Lady13
710-7OR: 90D
9/1
T: J NashJ: K J Brouder

Modest 90-rated handicap hurdler the daughter of Scorpion is one from nine over timber. Only got as far as the fourth fence earlier this month in a Punchestown handicap chase and shouldn't be taken lightly in this contest on return over hurdles.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Court Adjournedt106
910-2OR: 85D
33/1
T: D A McLoughlinJ: P J O'Hanlon (4)

One win in 30 starts, that coming in a Thurles hurdle last year but still races 2lb higher than last winning mark. Could find one or two better handicapped sorts lurking.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Highest Benefit11
119-11OR: 80
6/1
T: W J AustinJ: T Ryan (4)

Failed to land a hat-trick of wins over fences at this venue earlier this month. Without a win in 11 starts over hurdles but is 19lb lower than current chase mark.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Eight And Bob611-75/1
T: W P MullinsJ: L P Gilligan

Betting

Forecast

Goulane Jessie (9/2), Ahgetawayoutadat (5/1), Moyode Gold (11/2), Well Joey (11/2), Highest Benefit (6/1), Even Flight (6/1), Deal With It (8/1), Moyode Lady (9/1), Court Adjourned (33/1)

Verdict

Wide-open contest to close proceedings with MOYODE GOLD taken to continue in winning form following a 6L win in maiden company earlier this month. The seven-year-old got off the mark on her fourth career start when landing the spoils on hurdling debut at this venue over 2m4f and can win on handicap debut at the expense of the Henry De Bromhead-trained Deal With It and Highest Benefit who races 19lb lower than current winning chase mark.
  1. Moyode Gold
  2. Deal With It
  3. Highest Benefit

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby