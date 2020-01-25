13:00 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
Off the mark for connections at the sixth time of asking over the larger obstacles landing a 2m5f beginners contest at this venue in November. Better than last run over hurdles suggests and very much a leading player.
14-race maiden over fences and needs to recover the form 12 months ago finishing third of eight beaten 1½L off a 2lb higher mark. Struggling on good ground in the summer but a little early to be writing off just yet.
Veteran, winner of just one of his 15 starts over the larger obstacles. Well held over hurdles towards the end of the year and hard to see where improvement is coming from.
Winner of one of his seven starts over fences off the mark at the sixth attempt in a novice chase at Limerick over Christmas. Fell in a Grade 3 contest earlier this month and worth a market check here.
Without a win in 14 starts over the larger obstacles but the Rakti gelding usually runs his race and merits plenty of respect representing leading connections.
More recently seen over hurdles the Westerner gelding appeared an improving sort in seven starts over fences last term. Looks progressive and a lively contender in this group.
Promising in a couple of initial efforts over fences since making his debut on the first of the month. More progress possible and not dismissed.
Winner of three of his 22 starts over fences with last win coming over 18 months ago in a Cork 2m handicap chase. Now racing 5lb lower than last winning mark and remains easy to oppose.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Dylrow
|9
|11-3
|9/2
|T: R HennessyJ: D E Mullins
Betting
Forecast
Halsafari (10/3), Spare Brakes (7/2), From Eden (11/2), Velocity Boy (6/1), Pound A Stroke (6/1), Roconga (15/2), Dakota Moirette (12/1), Shrewdoperator (25/1)
Verdict
- Dakota Moirette
- Spare Brakes
- From Eden
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.