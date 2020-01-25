Verdict

Dakota Moirette Spare Brakes From Eden

may have been kept on the go in 2019 suffering defeats well into the summer. The Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding can get back on track here on return to action in a contest he finished third of eight in 12 months ago off a 2lb higher mark. The seven-year-old can get back to winning ways ahead of the Robert Tyner-trainedwho appears an interesting contender returning over the larger obstacles. Course winner, the J P McManus-ownedon handicap debut and top weightshould not be taken lightly.