13:00 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020

  • Celebrating 150 Years Of The Irish Grand National Handicap Chase
  • 2m 1f, Yielding to Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner€9,600.002nd€3,200.003rd€1,600.004th€800.005th€480.006th€320.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:4m 31.2sOff time:13:01:29
1
From Edenb,t62
711-11OR: 124C
11/2
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Off the mark for connections at the sixth time of asking over the larger obstacles landing a 2m5f beginners contest at this venue in November. Better than last run over hurdles suggests and very much a leading player.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Dakota Moiretteb194
711-10OR: 123
12/1
T: G ElliottJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

14-race maiden over fences and needs to recover the form 12 months ago finishing third of eight beaten 1½L off a 2lb higher mark. Struggling on good ground in the summer but a little early to be writing off just yet.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Velocity Boy48
1111-10OR: 123
6/1
T: William P MurphyJ: S D Torrens (7)

Veteran, winner of just one of his 15 starts over the larger obstacles. Well held over hurdles towards the end of the year and hard to see where improvement is coming from.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Halsafari13
711-8OR: 121C
10/3
T: M J BoweJ: J P O'Sullivan (7)

Winner of one of his seven starts over fences off the mark at the sixth attempt in a novice chase at Limerick over Christmas. Fell in a Grade 3 contest earlier this month and worth a market check here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Roconga67
1011-5OR: 118CD
15/2
T: E J O'GradyJ: M P Walsh

Without a win in 14 starts over the larger obstacles but the Rakti gelding usually runs his race and merits plenty of respect representing leading connections.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Spare Brakest16
1010-8OR: 107
7/2
T: R TynerJ: P T Enright

More recently seen over hurdles the Westerner gelding appeared an improving sort in seven starts over fences last term. Looks progressive and a lively contender in this group.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Pound A Strokep11
810-6OR: 105
6/1
T: E McCarthyJ: B J Foley (5)

Promising in a couple of initial efforts over fences since making his debut on the first of the month. More progress possible and not dismissed.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Shrewdoperatorp30
109-10OR: 90CD
25/1
T: P J RothwellJ: D J O'Keeffe

Winner of three of his 22 starts over fences with last win coming over 18 months ago in a Cork 2m handicap chase. Now racing 5lb lower than last winning mark and remains easy to oppose.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dylrow911-39/2
T: R HennessyJ: D E Mullins

Betting

Forecast

Halsafari (10/3), Spare Brakes (7/2), From Eden (11/2), Velocity Boy (6/1), Pound A Stroke (6/1), Roconga (15/2), Dakota Moirette (12/1), Shrewdoperator (25/1)

Verdict

DAKOTA MOIRETTE may have been kept on the go in 2019 suffering defeats well into the summer. The Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding can get back on track here on return to action in a contest he finished third of eight in 12 months ago off a 2lb higher mark. The seven-year-old can get back to winning ways ahead of the Robert Tyner-trained Spare Brakes who appears an interesting contender returning over the larger obstacles. Course winner Halsafari, the J P McManus-owned Roconga, Pound A Stroke on handicap debut and top weight From Eden should not be taken lightly.
  1. Dakota Moirette
  2. Spare Brakes
  3. From Eden

Video Replay

