12:25 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020
Still going well with a 1L advantage when falling two out in a Thurles beginners contest earlier this month. Could go well if jumping fluently.
Won three from four over hurdles last season for Keith Dalgleish. Well held when never a factor on stable debut over C&D on the first of the month. Others preferred.
Grade 3 winner over hurdles the gelding ran with plenty of credit on chasing debut at Leopardstown over Christmas. Holds some fancy entries at the Cheltenham festival.
Modest 965-rated handicap hurdler, pulled up when last seen in April. Plenty to find in this company on return to action on chasing debut.
Winner of the Martin Pipe conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham festival in March. Pleasing start to his chasing career running well in defeat at Galway and Punchestown. One for any shortlist.
Maiden in the point-to-point ranks the Milan gelding was never a factor in a Navan beginners contest earlier this month finishing a moderate sixth of 12. May find this tough.
Gelding by Black Sam Bellamy. Pulled up before two out on return to action over C&D on the first of the month following an absence of 20 months. Very little to be positive about.
134-rated over hurdles the Milan gelding has posted a mixed bag of efforts so far in three starts over the larger obstacles. Others make more appeal.
Finished seventh in a Grade 1 over hurdles at Cheltenham in March. Needs to find the form of his second to Faugheen on chasing debut at Punchestown in November to play a part in this contest.
Last Year's Winner
|Real Steel
|6
|11-12
|6/4
|T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend
Betting
Forecast
Allaho (2/5), Early Doors (7/2), Walk Away (13/2), School Boy Hours (8/1), Milan Native (9/1), Atlantic Shore (16/1), Advantage Point (25/1), Alfie's Choice (50/1), Massey's Wood (66/1), Jimmil (100/1), Call Of The Loon (100/1)
Verdict
- Allaho
- Early Doors
- Walk Away
