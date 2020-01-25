Meetings

12:25 Fairyhouse Sat 25 January 2020

  • Book Your Easter Festival Tickets Online At fairyhouse.ie Beginners Chase
  • 2m 5f 100y, Yielding to Soft
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner€8,400.002nd€2,800.003rd€1,399.004th€700.005th€420.006th€280.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 40.1sOff time:12:29:01
1
Advantage Point15
711-12OR:
25/1
T: E P HartyJ: K M Donoghue

Still going well with a 1L advantage when falling two out in a Thurles beginners contest earlier this month. Could go well if jumping fluently.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Alfie's Choice24
811-12OR: 132
50/1
T: E McNamaraJ: C P McNamara (5)

Won three from four over hurdles last season for Keith Dalgleish. Well held when never a factor on stable debut over C&D on the first of the month. Others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Allaho28
611-12OR: BF
2/5
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Grade 3 winner over hurdles the gelding ran with plenty of credit on chasing debut at Leopardstown over Christmas. Holds some fancy entries at the Cheltenham festival.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Call Of The Loon259
911-12OR:
100/1
T: D J RyanJ: P T Enright

Modest 965-rated handicap hurdler, pulled up when last seen in April. Plenty to find in this company on return to action on chasing debut.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Early Doors25
711-12OR: BF
7/2
T: J P O'BrienJ: M P Walsh

Winner of the Martin Pipe conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham festival in March. Pleasing start to his chasing career running well in defeat at Galway and Punchestown. One for any shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Jimmil7
611-12OR:
100/1
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Maiden in the point-to-point ranks the Milan gelding was never a factor in a Navan beginners contest earlier this month finishing a moderate sixth of 12. May find this tough.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Massey's Woodt124
811-12OR:
66/1
T: K H ClarkeJ: K J Brouder (3)

Gelding by Black Sam Bellamy. Pulled up before two out on return to action over C&D on the first of the month following an absence of 20 months. Very little to be positive about.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Milan Native24
711-12OR: 138BF
9/1
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

134-rated over hurdles the Milan gelding has posted a mixed bag of efforts so far in three starts over the larger obstacles. Others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Walk Awayt128
711-12OR:
13/2
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Finished seventh in a Grade 1 over hurdles at Cheltenham in March. Needs to find the form of his second to Faugheen on chasing debut at Punchestown in November to play a part in this contest.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

4
Atlantic Shore21
711-12OR: -
T: P FentonJ: P E Corbett
10
School Boy Hours24
711-12OR: -
T: N MeadeJ: S W Flanagan

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Real Steel611-126/4
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Betting

Forecast

Allaho (2/5), Early Doors (7/2), Walk Away (13/2), School Boy Hours (8/1), Milan Native (9/1), Atlantic Shore (16/1), Advantage Point (25/1), Alfie's Choice (50/1), Massey's Wood (66/1), Jimmil (100/1), Call Of The Loon (100/1)

Verdict

The trainer and jockey combination of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend landed the spoils in this opening contest 12 months ago with Real Steel and can repeat the feat here with ALLAHO in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud. The six-year-old can build on a promising debut over the larger obstacles to get the better of the potentially progressive Early Doors for owner J P McManus. The Noel Meade-trained School Boy Hours can compete for remaining prize money with Walk Away for trainer Henry De Bromhead whose second to Faugheen in November was a decent effort. Advantage Point and Atlantic Shore are others worthy of consideration.
  1. Allaho
  2. Early Doors
  3. Walk Away

Video Replay

