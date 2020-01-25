Verdict

Allaho Early Doors Walk Away

The trainer and jockey combination of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend landed the spoils in this opening contest 12 months ago with Real Steel and can repeat the feat here within the colours of Cheveley Park Stud. The six-year-old can build on a promising debut over the larger obstacles to get the better of the potentially progressivefor owner J P McManus. The Noel Meade-trainedcan compete for remaining prize money withfor trainer Henry De Bromhead whose second to Faugheen in November was a decent effort.andare others worthy of consideration.