13:30 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020
- Sky Bet Britains Most Popular Online Bookmaker Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 7f 214y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
- 8 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Just one win from 11 starts over fences and still above his last winning mark but he produced his best effort for a while when third of 15 at Wincanton last month; each-way claims if he can build on that here and likes good ground.
Plugged on to finish fifth of 10 at Carlisle on chase debut but hit the second fence badly at Newcastle subsequently and unseated the rider as a result; vulnerable to those with more experience.
Lost his way in the autumn, but better effort last time when third at Leicester (2m4f, good to soft; first-time visor). Still looks on a feasible mark and can go well again.
Bolted up at Huntingdon in October but paid the price from a handicapping perspective since. Needs to settle better than he did on his recent course appearance if he's going to play a part here.
Possibly left with too much to do when bidding for a hat-trick at Market Rasen last time when sent off favourite. Possible the handicapper has caught up with him and at his best on more testing ground.
Improved from his reappearance to win a Sedgefield handicap last month but has been hit hard by the handicapper for that; will find life tougher here from a career high mark.
Maiden hurdle winner who has shown some ability over fences and got back to form with a solid third of eight at Wetherby last time. Dropped 2lb, ground no concern and holds each-way claims.
Hasn't hit the frame since a third on debut in a maiden hurdle and he's failed to finish on his last three starts including chase debut last time out; hard to fancy.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Cougar's Gold
|8
|11-3
|3/1
|T: P BowenJ: S Bowen
Betting
Forecast
Mahlermade (7/2), Shanty Alley (9/2), Very First Time (5/1), Tanarpino (5/1), Agamemmon (6/1), Lygon Rock (6/1), Elkstone (11/1), Halloween Harry (25/1)
Verdict
- Mahlermade
- Shanty Alley
- Tanarpino
Video Replay
