Meetings

13:30 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Sky Bet Britains Most Popular Online Bookmaker Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 7f 214y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 14.4sOff time:13:30:54
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Mahlermadet51
712-0OR: 122
7/2
T: A KingJ: Alexander Thorne (7)

Just one win from 11 starts over fences and still above his last winning mark but he produced his best effort for a while when third of 15 at Wincanton last month; each-way claims if he can build on that here and likes good ground.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lygon Rockp,t21
712-0OR: 122
6/1
T: H D DalyJ: P J Brennan

Plugged on to finish fifth of 10 at Carlisle on chase debut but hit the second fence badly at Newcastle subsequently and unseated the rider as a result; vulnerable to those with more experience.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Tanarpinov45
911-13OR: 121D
5/1
T: Jennie CandlishJ: Sean Quinlan

Lost his way in the autumn, but better effort last time when third at Leicester (2m4f, good to soft; first-time visor). Still looks on a feasible mark and can go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Elkstoneh43
911-13OR: 121D
11/1
T: Mrs Caroline BaileyJ: James Bowen

Bolted up at Huntingdon in October but paid the price from a handicapping perspective since. Needs to settle better than he did on his recent course appearance if he's going to play a part here.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Very First Time30
811-12OR: 120BFD
5/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Possibly left with too much to do when bidding for a hat-trick at Market Rasen last time when sent off favourite. Possible the handicapper has caught up with him and at his best on more testing ground.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Agamemmon50
811-12OR: 120D
6/1
T: Henry OliverJ: B S Hughes

Improved from his reappearance to win a Sedgefield handicap last month but has been hit hard by the handicapper for that; will find life tougher here from a career high mark.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Shanty Alley49
611-4OR: 112
9/2
T: B I CaseJ: Tom Cannon

Maiden hurdle winner who has shown some ability over fences and got back to form with a solid third of eight at Wetherby last time. Dropped 2lb, ground no concern and holds each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Halloween Harryt58
710-13OR: 107
25/1
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan

Hasn't hit the frame since a third on debut in a maiden hurdle and he's failed to finish on his last three starts including chase debut last time out; hard to fancy.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Cougar's Gold811-33/1
T: P BowenJ: S Bowen

Betting

Forecast

Mahlermade (7/2), Shanty Alley (9/2), Very First Time (5/1), Tanarpino (5/1), Agamemmon (6/1), Lygon Rock (6/1), Elkstone (11/1), Halloween Harry (25/1)

Verdict

Experience could be key here and MAHLERMADE has already had 11 starts over fences and might be the one to be on following his solid effort at Wincanton last time. Shanty Alley is interesting following his return to form at Wetherby while Tanarpino could go well from a feasible handicap mark.
  1. Mahlermade
  2. Shanty Alley
  3. Tanarpino

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby