Meetings

12:55 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020

  • Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices' Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 2m 78y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£19,932.002nd£7,480.003rd£3,745.004th£1,866.005th£938.006th£469.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:3m 59.45sOff time:12:55:25
1
Al Dancer29
711-3OR: 151D
9/4
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Grade 3 winning hurdler who made a solid start on debut over fences at Cheltenham in October. Has disappointed a little twice since but quicker ground will be in his favour and he shouldn't be far away.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mister Fisher42
611-3OR: 148D
6/5
T: N J HendersonJ: James Bowen

Looked to have plenty left when getting the better of a smart sort when stepped up in trip at Cheltenham last time out. Shouldn't find the drop back in trip an issue given his turn of foot and he's open to further progress here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Le Patriotep42
811-0OR: 151D
17/2
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: Charlie Hammond

Grade 3 winner over hurdles but failed to beat a rival home at Cheltenham last time out and this is a tough introduction to life over fences.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Lisp54
611-0OR: 144D
7/2
T: A KingJ: Tom Cannon

Made mistakes on jumps debut but looked much better when routing a five runner field at Plumpton last time out; this is clearly plenty tougher but not entirely ruled out with further progress on the cards.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Dynamite Dollars611-51/4
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Betting

Forecast

Mister Fisher (6/5), Al Dancer (9/4), Lisp (7/2), Le Patriote (17/2)

Verdict

MISTER FISHER won with plenty in hand at Cheltenham last time out and provided he doesn't get caught out by the drop back to 2m, he rates as the one to beat. Quick ground will be to Al Dancer's liking and he's taken to get the better of Lisp for second spot, despite the fact Alan King's six-year-old is a smart prospect in his own right.
  1. Mister Fisher
  2. Al Dancer
  3. Lisp

Video Replay

