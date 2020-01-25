12:55 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020
- Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Lightning Novices' Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)
- 2m 78y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
- 4 Runners
- Winner£19,932.002nd£7,480.003rd£3,745.004th£1,866.005th£938.006th£469.00
- Surface: Turf
Grade 3 winning hurdler who made a solid start on debut over fences at Cheltenham in October. Has disappointed a little twice since but quicker ground will be in his favour and he shouldn't be far away.
Looked to have plenty left when getting the better of a smart sort when stepped up in trip at Cheltenham last time out. Shouldn't find the drop back in trip an issue given his turn of foot and he's open to further progress here.
Grade 3 winner over hurdles but failed to beat a rival home at Cheltenham last time out and this is a tough introduction to life over fences.
Made mistakes on jumps debut but looked much better when routing a five runner field at Plumpton last time out; this is clearly plenty tougher but not entirely ruled out with further progress on the cards.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Dynamite Dollars
|6
|11-5
|1/4
|T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Betting
Forecast
Mister Fisher (6/5), Al Dancer (9/4), Lisp (7/2), Le Patriote (17/2)
Verdict
- Mister Fisher
- Al Dancer
- Lisp
Video Replay
