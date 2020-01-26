Meetings

03:18 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Allowance Optional Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$22,680.002nd$7,201.003rd$3,600.004th$2,520.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:25:24
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Yonna She Goes29
58-5OR: 91D
14/1
T: Lee ThomasJ: Chris Rosier
2
(2)
Blue Suade Guitar29
58-5OR: 96BFD
15/8
T: Jose CamejoJ: Roberto Morales
3
(3)
No Mercy Percy100
68-8OR: 93D
20/1
T: Don RobersonJ: Leslie Mawing
4
(4)
Dark Desert Wine43
68-8OR: 94D
12/1
T: Charles SmithJ: Diego Saenz
5
(5)
Summer's Indy21
58-8OR: 91D
7/2
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
6
(6)
Zarelda37
58-8OR: 88D
10/1
T: Beverly BurressJ: Eguard Tejera
7
(7)
Shaharazad15
48-8OR: 97D
7/2
T: Beverly BurressJ: Paulina Ramirez
8
(8)
Tensas Thought29
68-5OR: 91D
50/1
T: Dale WhiteJ: Devin Magnon
9
(9)
Fool's Paradise71
58-8OR: 92
6/1
T: Robertino DiodoroJ: Timothy Thornton
10
(10)
Naughty Me37
48-8OR: 87D
12/1
T: Joseph KanhaiJ: Rohan Singh

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Blue Suade Guitar (15/8), Summer's Indy (7/2), Shaharazad (7/2), Fool's Paradise (6/1), Zarelda (10/1), Naughty Me (12/1), Dark Desert Wine (12/1), Yonna She Goes (14/1), No Mercy Percy (20/1), Tensas Thought (50/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby