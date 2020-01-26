Meetings
02:50 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
58-11OR: 36D
20/1
2
(2)
58-11OR: 60BFD
5/1
3
(3)
58-11OR: 72
2/5
4
(4)
68-11OR: 54D
28/1
5
(5)
78-11OR: 43D
50/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 54D
22/1
7
(7)
Cool Sis16
48-11OR: 55D
25/1
8
(8)
58-11OR: 59D
4/1
10
(10)
58-11OR: 54D
40/1
Non-Runners
9
(9)
Quiet Trip17
48-11OR: 62
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Joel Dominguez
11
(11)
Bandit's Deelite60
48-11OR: 29
T: John LeblancJ: Chris Rosier
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Cool Spring (2/5), Queen Bindala (4/1), Quiet Trip (9/2), Golden Bet (5/1), Glads Love Cat (20/1), Ballerina Boogie (22/1), Cool Sis (25/1), Ruby Red Slippers (28/1), Bandit's Deelite (30/1), Raising The Roof (40/1), Mostcourageous (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed