02:50 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:56:32
1
(1)
Glads Love Cat30
58-11OR: 36D
20/1
T: Cortland HarrisonJ: Emanuel Nieves
2
(2)
Golden Bet16
58-11OR: 60BFD
5/1
T: Jacob PierceJ: Timothy Thornton
3
(3)
Cool Spring21
58-11OR: 72
2/5
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
4
(4)
Ruby Red Slippers16
68-11OR: 54D
28/1
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Devin Magnon
5
(5)
Mostcourageous21
78-11OR: 43D
50/1
T: Benjamin ZenoJ: Jansen Melancon
6
(6)
Ballerina Boogie16
48-11OR: 54D
22/1
T: Walter DaigleJ: Kevin Smith
7
(7)
Cool Sis16
48-11OR: 55D
25/1
T: Jeffery ReevesJ: Thomas Pompell
8
(8)
Queen Bindala21
58-11OR: 59D
4/1
T: Miguel GarciaJ: Paulina Ramirez
10
(10)
Raising The Roof52
58-11OR: 54D
40/1
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Jose Guerrero

Non-Runners

9
(9)
Quiet Trip17
48-11OR: 62
T: Eduardo RamirezJ: Joel Dominguez
11
(11)
Bandit's Deelite60
48-11OR: 29
T: John LeblancJ: Chris Rosier

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cool Spring (2/5), Queen Bindala (4/1), Quiet Trip (9/2), Golden Bet (5/1), Glads Love Cat (20/1), Ballerina Boogie (22/1), Cool Sis (25/1), Ruby Red Slippers (28/1), Bandit's Deelite (30/1), Raising The Roof (40/1), Mostcourageous (50/1)

