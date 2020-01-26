Meetings
01:50 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
108-8OR: 86D
33/1
2
(2)
78-8OR: 91D
3/1
3
(3)
68-8OR: 77D
25/1
4
(4)
68-8OR: 80D
40/1
5
(5)
58-11OR: 69D
4/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 81D
15/8
7
(7)
78-8OR: 82BFD
10/3
8
(8)
68-8OR: 79D
11/1
9
(9)
68-8OR: 60D
50/1
10
(10)
98-8OR: 86D
11/1
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Aztec Delite16
68-8OR: 81
T: Jorge LaraJ: Joel Dominguez
12
(12)
It's A Sweet One15
58-8OR: 81
T: Jose CamejoJ: Roberto Morales
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Theboyzdelight (15/8), So Sorry Ruston (3/1), Steppin' Outonher (10/3), Spa Shackalacka (4/1), It's A Sweet One (9/2), Dixie Beat (11/1), Fiddlers Farewell (11/1), Aztec Delite (12/1), Mr Red Sensation (25/1), Mars Curiosity (33/1), Black Justice (40/1), Run Away Ralph (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
