01:50 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 5f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,505.002nd$2,700.003rd$1,350.004th$946.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:01:56:12
1
(1)
Mars Curiosity129
108-8OR: 86D
33/1
T: Jory FerrellJ: Rico Flores
2
(2)
So Sorry Ruston17
78-8OR: 91D
3/1
T: Dale WhiteJ: Gerard Melancon
3
(3)
Mr Red Sensation205
68-8OR: 77D
25/1
T: Jr Eric Nelson,J: Carlos Lozada
4
(4)
Black Justice171
68-8OR: 80D
40/1
T: Chad MaturinJ: Luis Batista
5
(5)
Spa Shackalacka16
58-11OR: 69D
4/1
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
6
(6)
Theboyzdelight38
58-8OR: 81D
15/8
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Wallynette Rodriguez
7
(7)
Steppin' Outonher24
78-8OR: 82BFD
10/3
T: Jr Henry Johnson,J: Jose Guerrero
8
(8)
Fiddlers Farewell16
68-8OR: 79D
11/1
T: Jorge LaraJ: Odilon Martinez
9
(9)
Run Away Ralph28
68-8OR: 60D
50/1
T: Jonathan GossJ: Devin Magnon
10
(10)
Dixie Beat17
98-8OR: 86D
11/1
T: Randy DegeyterJ: Jansen Melancon

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Aztec Delite16
68-8OR: 81
T: Jorge LaraJ: Joel Dominguez
12
(12)
It's A Sweet One15
58-8OR: 81
T: Jose CamejoJ: Roberto Morales

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Theboyzdelight (15/8), So Sorry Ruston (3/1), Steppin' Outonher (10/3), Spa Shackalacka (4/1), It's A Sweet One (9/2), Dixie Beat (11/1), Fiddlers Farewell (11/1), Aztec Delite (12/1), Mr Red Sensation (25/1), Mars Curiosity (33/1), Black Justice (40/1), Run Away Ralph (50/1)

