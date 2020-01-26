Meetings

01:21 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020

  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number

Winning time:-Off time:01:28:08
1
(1)
Personal Conflict22
58-5OR: 70
40/1
T: Randy ShamsieJ: Jansen Melancon
2
(2)
Mostly Sunny21
78-8OR: 79D
4/1
T: Timothy MartinJ: Jose Guerrero
3
(3)
Landonese66
58-8OR: 78D
8/1
T: Denise SchmidtJ: Luis Batista
4
(4)
Ebrio28
48-11OR: 82D
6/4
T: Rylee GrudzienJ: Timothy Thornton
5
(5)
Absolut Neworleans22
58-5OR: 79BFD
9/4
T: Karl BrobergJ: C J McMahon
7
(7)
Texican35
68-8OR: 70D
14/1
T: Isai GonzalezJ: Gerard Melancon
8
(8)
Ricky Dale38
48-5OR: 78D
18/1
T: Becky LeblancJ: Joel Dominguez
9
(9)
Cajun Dude21
68-5OR: 79D
12/1
T: Samuel BreauxJ: Diego Saenz
10
(10)
Watchoutfor Taylor22
58-5OR: 65D
33/1
T: Winston CormierJ: Rohan Singh

Non-Runners

6
(6)
Jobim21
48-8OR: 85
T: Joel BerndtJ: Ty Kennedy
11
(11)
Cowboy City16
58-5OR: 79
T: Terry RomeroJ: Thomas Pompell
12
(12)
Broke In A Flash16
48-8OR: 80
T: Patti TurnerJ: Jose Guerrero

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ebrio (6/4), Absolut Neworleans (9/4), Jobim (3/1), Mostly Sunny (4/1), Broke In A Flash (6/1), Landonese (8/1), Cowboy City (10/1), Cajun Dude (12/1), Texican (14/1), Ricky Dale (18/1), Watchoutfor Taylor (33/1), Personal Conflict (40/1)

