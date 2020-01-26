Meetings
01:21 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
58-5OR: 70
40/1
2
(2)
78-8OR: 79D
4/1
3
(3)
58-8OR: 78D
8/1
4
(4)
Ebrio28
48-11OR: 82D
6/4
5
(5)
58-5OR: 79BFD
9/4
7
(7)
Texican35
68-8OR: 70D
14/1
8
(8)
48-5OR: 78D
18/1
9
(9)
68-5OR: 79D
12/1
10
(10)
58-5OR: 65D
33/1
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Jobim21
48-8OR: 85
T: Joel BerndtJ: Ty Kennedy
11
(11)
Cowboy City16
58-5OR: 79
T: Terry RomeroJ: Thomas Pompell
12
(12)
Broke In A Flash16
48-8OR: 80
T: Patti TurnerJ: Jose Guerrero
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ebrio (6/4), Absolut Neworleans (9/4), Jobim (3/1), Mostly Sunny (4/1), Broke In A Flash (6/1), Landonese (8/1), Cowboy City (10/1), Cajun Dude (12/1), Texican (14/1), Ricky Dale (18/1), Watchoutfor Taylor (33/1), Personal Conflict (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed