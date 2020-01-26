Meetings

00:52 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 3 - Maiden Claiming
  • 7f, Fast
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:00:58:28
1
(1)
Hope'smalindi10
38-8OR: 31
25/1
T: Sarah DelanyJ: Efigenio Ruiz
2
(2)
Crider Chase22
38-8OR: 25
16/1
T: Shelton ZenonJ: Luis Batista
3
(3)
Devastating Beauty14
38-8OR: 48
50/1
T: Kearney SeguraJ: Gerardo Mora
4
(4)
Enough Heart15
38-8OR: 36BF
10/1
T: Jerry DelhommeJ: Tyler Woodley
5
(5)
Mighty Pegasus22
38-8OR: 34
28/1
T: Benard ChattersJ: Josean Rivera
6
(6)
Golden Expresso24
38-8OR: 45
1/2
T: Keith BourgeoisJ: Timothy Thornton
7
(7)
Cleverinda35
38-8OR: 18
40/1
T: Jeffery ReevesJ: Jose Guerrero
8
(8)
Lauralee Cocodree10
38-8OR: 43
10/3
T: Anthony AgilarJ: Kevin Smith
9
(9)
Clytee22
38-8OR: 39
28/1
T: Jr Eric Nelson,J: Celso Rodriguez
10
(10)
Cabeza De Tortugab135
38-8OR: 34
15/2
T: Raul RangelJ: Joel Dominguez

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Envoy's Guilt10
38-8OR: 89
T: Beverly BurressJ: Joel Dominguez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Golden Expresso (1/2), Lauralee Cocodree (10/3), Cabeza De Tortuga (15/2), Enough Heart (10/1), Crider Chase (16/1), Envoy's Guilt (20/1), Hope'smalindi (25/1), Clytee (28/1), Mighty Pegasus (28/1), Cleverinda (40/1), Devastating Beauty (50/1)

