Meetings
00:52 Delta Downs Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
38-8OR: 31
25/1
2
(2)
38-8OR: 25
16/1
3
(3)
38-8OR: 48
50/1
4
(4)
38-8OR: 36BF
10/1
5
(5)
38-8OR: 34
28/1
6
(6)
38-8OR: 45
1/2
7
(7)
38-8OR: 18
40/1
8
(8)
38-8OR: 43
10/3
9
(9)
Clytee22
38-8OR: 39
28/1
10
(10)
38-8OR: 34
15/2
Non-Runners
11
(11)
Envoy's Guilt10
38-8OR: 89
T: Beverly BurressJ: Joel Dominguez
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Golden Expresso (1/2), Lauralee Cocodree (10/3), Cabeza De Tortuga (15/2), Enough Heart (10/1), Crider Chase (16/1), Envoy's Guilt (20/1), Hope'smalindi (25/1), Clytee (28/1), Mighty Pegasus (28/1), Cleverinda (40/1), Devastating Beauty (50/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed