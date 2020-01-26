Meetings

03:32 Charles Town Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Sloppy
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner$8,821.002nd$2,800.003rd$1,400.004th$980.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:37:48
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Serveb1244
58-6OR: 86D
5/1
T: Aaron WestJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
2
(2)
Schlosser55
78-10OR: 88D
11/4
T: Ronney BrownJ: Denis Araujo
3
(3)
Jai Blue16
58-8OR: 63D
40/1
T: Crystal PickettJ: Darius Thorpe
4
(4)
George Town Cat14
88-8OR: 92D
7/1
T: Manolo MangualJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
5
(5)
Cent Comm37
68-8OR: 83D
14/1
T: M BoggsJ: Carlos Marrero
6
(6)
On This Day14
98-8OR: 83
33/1
T: Anthony LucasJ: Gustavo Larrosa
7
(7)
Cobh16
68-8OR: 87D
13/8
T: Wayne PottsJ: J Acosta
8
(8)
Paxos49
58-8OR: 78D
5/1
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano
9
(9)
Macanao16
78-8OR: 87D
18/1
T: Samuel GerisJ: Fredy Peltroche
10
(10)
The Iron Bank16
78-6OR: 90D
33/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Kelvin Morales (5)

Non-Runners

11
(11)
Scrap Iron Phil17
78-8OR: 91
T: Cody BeattieJ: Reshawn Latchman
12
(12)
Venomous State16
68-8OR: 90
T: Bruce KravetsJ: Denis Araujo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Cobh (13/8), Schlosser (11/4), Serve (5/1), Paxos (5/1), Venomous State (5/1), Scrap Iron Phil (6/1), George Town Cat (7/1), Cent Comm (14/1), Macanao (18/1), The Iron Bank (33/1), On This Day (33/1), Jai Blue (40/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby