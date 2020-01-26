Meetings
03:02 Charles Town Sun 26 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 84
6/5
2
(2)
58-6OR: 74D
25/1
3
(3)
78-6OR: 84D
25/1
4
(4)
68-6OR: 79D
16/1
5
(5)
68-10OR: 85D
2/1
6
(6)
Backcat15
48-6OR: 68D
5/1
7
(7)
68-10OR: 78D
7/1
Non-Runners
8
(8)
Rocket Thunder15
78-6OR: 75
T: Victor EspinosaJ: Darius Thorpe
9
(9)
Vonda14
58-10OR: 63
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Denis Araujo
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Fanniebellefleming (6/5), Bring Me Answers (2/1), Backcat (5/1), Like Me Or Not (7/1), Vonda (12/1), Rocket Thunder (12/1), One Tough Angel (16/1), Facey's Sister (25/1), Gingeresk (25/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
