Meetings

03:02 Charles Town Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 7 - Starter Optional Claiming
  • 7f, Sloppy
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$12,600.002nd$4,001.003rd$2,000.004th$1,400.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:03:06:42
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Fanniebellefleming27
58-8OR: 84
6/5
T: Dale CapuanoJ: Arnaldo Bocachica
2
(2)
Gingeresk36
58-6OR: 74D
25/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
3
(3)
Facey's Sister9
78-6OR: 84D
25/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Sunday Jr Diaz (7)
4
(4)
One Tough Angel18
68-6OR: 79D
16/1
T: Michael JonesJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche
5
(5)
Bring Me Answers30
68-10OR: 85D
2/1
T: Richard SillamanJ: Kevin Gomez
6
(6)
Backcat15
48-6OR: 68D
5/1
T: Aaron WestJ: Jose Montano
7
(7)
Like Me Or Not15
68-10OR: 78D
7/1
T: Edwin TobinJ: Antonio Lopez

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Rocket Thunder15
78-6OR: 75
T: Victor EspinosaJ: Darius Thorpe
9
(9)
Vonda14
58-10OR: 63
T: Mark ShanleyJ: Denis Araujo

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Fanniebellefleming (6/5), Bring Me Answers (2/1), Backcat (5/1), Like Me Or Not (7/1), Vonda (12/1), Rocket Thunder (12/1), One Tough Angel (16/1), Facey's Sister (25/1), Gingeresk (25/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby