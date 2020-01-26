Meetings

02:02 Charles Town Sun 26 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Sloppy
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner$8,190.002nd$2,600.003rd$1,299.004th$910.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:02:06:46
1
(1)
Enasoit35
68-8OR: 78D
9/1
T: William StraughnJ: Jason Simpson
2
(2)
The Son Wind7
88-8OR: 81D
9/2
T: Miguel RamosJ: Jerry Villegas
3
(3)
Puget Sound206
108-8OR: 81D
25/1
T: Eddie CloustonJ: Darius Thorpe
4
(4)
War Stroll36
78-8OR: 93D
3/1
T: Wayne PottsJ: J Acosta
5
(5)
Two Putt28
88-8OR: 90BFD
2/1
T: Eddie CloustonJ: Denis Araujo
6
(6)
More Data52
78-8OR: 74D
16/1
T: Anthony LucasJ: Gustavo Larrosa
7
(7)
Slick Man52
68-8OR: 82D
8/1
T: Donald BlankenshipJ: Luis Batista
9
(9)
Technicallyspeakin10
78-8OR: 83D
5/1
T: Ronney BrownJ: Keimar Trotman
10
(10)
Pistolinmypocket35
68-8OR: 72D
33/1
T: Timothy ShanleyJ: Kelvin Morales (5)

Non-Runners

8
(8)
Valadier478
58-8OR: 77
T: Henry WaltersJ: Sylvester Iii Carmouche

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Two Putt (2/1), War Stroll (3/1), The Son Wind (9/2), Technicallyspeakin (5/1), Valadier (6/1), Slick Man (8/1), Enasoit (9/1), More Data (16/1), Puget Sound (25/1), Pistolinmypocket (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

