Meetings
18:24 Aqueduct Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
Hushion16
48-8OR: 84D
7/1
2
(2)
68-6OR: 108D
7/2
3
(3)
Kazmania35
48-8OR: 97D
6/1
4
(4)
58-8OR: 93D
14/1
5
(5)
48-6OR: 93D
7/1
7
(7)
48-6OR: 102D
10/11
Non-Runners
6
(6)
Gio D'Oro28
58-6OR: 106
T: Brad CoxJ: Jose Lezcano
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Le General (10/11), Gio D'Oro (3/1), Speightful Kitten (7/2), Kazmania (6/1), Hushion (7/1), Frosted Ice (7/1), Vicar's Legend (14/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
