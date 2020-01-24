Meetings

20:46 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 7 - Claiming
  • 1m 39y, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,740.002nd$2,140.003rd$1,071.004th$749.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:51:17
1
(1)
West Horizen13
48-7OR: 73BFD
4/1
T: Javier NegreteJ: Huber Villa Gomez
2
(2)
Lil's Turn16
48-10OR: 69D
1/1
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho
3
(3)
Darlindiva13
48-7OR: 73D
5/2
T: Joseph ArboritanzaJ: Antonio Gallardo
4
(4)
Go Girl Gone26
58-7OR: 68D
11/1
T: Lisa AllenJ: Mike Allen
5
(5)
Rachiely's Dream20
48-10OR: 66D
20/1
T: Pedro MenendezJ: David Delgado
6
(6)
Bourbon Trace14
98-7OR: 57
66/1
T: Luis DominguezJ: Walber Alencar
7
(7)
Valerie First9
48-7OR: 67D
20/1
T: Jr Peter Wasiluk,J: Jose Batista
8
(8)
J's Twostep Beauty44
48-7OR: 76D
16/1
T: Maria BowersockJ: Ronald Allen Jr

Betting

Forecast

Lil's Turn (1/1), Darlindiva (5/2), West Horizen (4/1), Go Girl Gone (11/1), J's Twostep Beauty (16/1), Valerie First (20/1), Rachiely's Dream (20/1), Bourbon Trace (66/1)

