Meetings

20:17 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$8,128.002nd$2,580.003rd$1,290.004th$903.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:20:20:48
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Swindle26
48-7OR: 72D
3/1
T: Randy KloppJ: Antonio Gallardo
2
(2)
Lolanita26
48-7OR: 78
5/1
T: Jr Luis Carvajal,J: Daniel Centeno
4
(4)
Lena Horne27
48-7OR: 70D
6/1
T: Carlos SilvaJ: Alonso Quinonez
5
(5)
Buywon Getwon21
48-7OR: 81D
10/11
T: Anthony RiniJ: Harry Hernandez
7
(7)
Jophiel27
48-7OR: 67D
25/1
T: Alfredo LichoaJ: Jose Batista
8
(8)
Caseyoudidn'tknow14
48-7OR: 74D
12/1
T: Monica McGoeyJ: Kevin Mendez

Non-Runners

3
(3)
Sold On Salsa14
58-7OR: 63
T: Monica McGoeyJ: Jose Garcia
6
(6)
Lady Breanna42
58-7OR: 86
T: Gerald BennettJ: Samy Camacho

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Buywon Getwon (10/11), Swindle (3/1), Lady Breanna (7/2), Lolanita (5/1), Lena Horne (6/1), Caseyoudidn'tknow (12/1), Jophiel (25/1), Sold On Salsa (30/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
9/4
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby