19:16 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
58-8OR: 52
50/1
2
(2)
48-8OR: 57
7/2
3
(3)
48-8OR: 54
15/2
4
(4)
Vuyelwa19
48-8OR: 66
33/1
5
(5)
48-8OR: 58
10/1
6
(6)
48-8OR: 80
4/6
7
(7)
58-8OR: 71
11/2
8
(8)
48-8OR: 56
33/1
Betting
Forecast
Charging Renee (4/6), Candy For All (7/2), Marchenwald (11/2), V K Legacy (15/2), Sammy's Town (10/1), Vuyelwa (33/1), Everywhereilook (33/1), Lil Salty (50/1)
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
