18:46 Tampa Bay Downs Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,552.002nd$2,080.003rd$1,040.004th$728.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Winning time:-Off time:18:49:50
1
(1)
Hebgone14
58-10OR: 79D
33/1
T: Alexis LopezJ: Jose Garcia
2
(2)
Value Voucher151
88-10OR: 84D
22/1
T: Gary JohnsonJ: Jose Leon
3
(3)
Forty Fathoms14
58-10OR: 71D
16/1
T: Priscilla NicholsJ: Marcelo Almeida
4
(4)
Mr Joshua19
88-10OR: 82D
2/1
T: Juan ArriagadaJ: Jose Batista
5
(5)
K P Creed14
58-10OR: 82D
11/4
T: Dennis ManningJ: Daniel Centeno
6
(6)
The Great Loudini19
68-10OR: 77
25/1
T: John PimentalJ: Pedro Jr Cotto
7
(7)
Reeder19
98-10OR: 88D
7/4
T: Darien RodriguezJ: Antonio Gallardo
8
(8)
Seventysevenwilow37
88-10OR: 85D
8/1
T: Joseph MinieriJ: Angel Suarez

Forecast

Reeder (7/4), Mr Joshua (2/1), K P Creed (11/4), Seventysevenwilow (8/1), Forty Fathoms (16/1), Value Voucher (22/1), The Great Loudini (25/1), Hebgone (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

