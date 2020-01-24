Meetings
23:34 Santa Anita Fri 24 January 2020
2
(2)
48-12OR: 89D
11/2
3
(3)
48-12OR: 87D
9/2
4
(4)
48-12OR: 92D
15/8
5
(5)
48-12OR: 68
50/1
6
(6)
68-12OR: 103D
7/4
7
(7)
68-12OR: 88D
8/1
Non-Runners
1
(1)
Polar40
48-12OR: 92
T: Jerry WallaceJ: Victor Flores
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Rinse And Repeat (7/4), Toothless Wonder (15/8), Whatsittoya (9/2), Two Fifty Coup (11/2), Black Storm (8/1), Polar (8/1), Royal Song (50/1)
