Meetings

23:04 Santa Anita Fri 24 January 2020

  • Race 5 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f, Fast
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$12,600.002nd$4,001.003rd$2,000.004th$1,400.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:23:08:00
1
(1)
Acclamation King49
48-12OR: 56
33/1
T: Ruben GomezJ: Geovanni Franco
2
(2)
Royal Ranger20
48-12OR: 72
10/1
T: Juan LopezJ: Tiago Pereira
3
(3)
Peedie191
48-12OR: 80
11/4
T: B CecilJ: Mario Gutierrez
4
(4)
Strong Ruler20
48-12OR: 55
66/1
T: Patricia HarringtonJ: Aaron Gryder
5
(5)
An American Jet91
48-12OR: 79
10/1
T: Edwin AlvarezJ: David Mussad (10)
6
(6)
Five Mile Landing
48-12OR:
40/1
T: Cynthia KelleyJ: Agapito Delgadillo
7
(7)
Calder Vale43
48-12OR: 70
20/1
T: Ricardo ZamoraJ: Efrain Hernandez
9
(8)
King Parker168
48-12OR: 68
16/1
T: Craig LewisJ: Jorge Velez (5)
10
(9)
Rough Ride
58-12OR:
9/2
T: D HofmansJ: Evin Roman
11
(10)
Time N Money379
48-12OR: 82
3/1
T: H PalmaJ: Eswan Flores
12
(11)
Cryin' Chuck351
48-12OR: 70
3/1
T: John SadlerJ: Victor Espinoza

Non-Runners

8
(98)
Wild Cat Canyon20
48-12OR: 71
T: Jesus MendozaJ: SCRATCHED

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Peedie (11/4), Cryin' Chuck (3/1), Time N Money (3/1), Rough Ride (9/2), An American Jet (10/1), Royal Ranger (10/1), King Parker (16/1), Calder Vale (20/1), Acclamation King (33/1), Five Mile Landing (40/1), Strong Ruler (66/1), Wild Cat Canyon (N/A)

