Meetings

22:34 Santa Anita Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 4 - Claiming
  • 1m, Firm
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$22,050.002nd$7,000.003rd$3,501.004th$2,450.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:22:35:05
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Mongolian Window112
58-10OR: 90D
20/1
T: Enebish GanbatJ: Assael Espinoza
2
(2)
Sugary153
78-10OR: 102D
9/4
T: M JonesJ: Drayden Dyke Van
3
(3)
Miss Flawless62
48-12OR: 96D
9/2
T: P EurtonJ: Flavien Prat
4
(4)
Swing Thoughts20
48-12OR: 96D
10/1
T: R Hess JrJ: Umberto Rispoli
5
(5)
Swirling14
68-10OR: 95
8/1
T: Santos PerezJ: Evin Roman
6
(6)
Seaside Dancer23
48-10OR: 98D
11/4
T: Peter MillerJ: Abel Cedillo
7
(7)
Tig Tog85
58-10OR: 96BFD
7/2
T: John SadlerJ: Victor Espinoza

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sugary (9/4), Seaside Dancer (11/4), Tig Tog (7/2), Miss Flawless (9/2), Swirling (8/1), Swing Thoughts (10/1), Mongolian Window (20/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
9/4
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby