Meetings

21:31 Santa Anita Fri 24 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 2 - Maiden Special Weight
  • 6f, Fast
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$34,650.002nd$11,000.003rd$5,500.004th$3,850.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:-Off time:21:34:35
1
(1)
Baby Boo41
38-10OR: 51
16/1
T: M HarringtonJ: Aaron Gryder
2
(2)
Yellow Shirt
38-10OR:
5/2
T: Doug O'NeillJ: Mario Gutierrez
3
(3)
Dabzilla
38-10OR:
16/1
T: Bruce HeadleyJ: Tiago Pereira
4
(4)
Lucky Long Legs20
38-10OR: 65
9/1
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Edwin Maldonado
5
(5)
On Mars20
38-10OR: 67
7/4
T: Philip D AmatoJ: Abel Cedillo
6
(6)
Rickie Nine Toe's14
38-10OR: 81BF
9/4
T: Jorge PeribanJ: Rafael Bejarano

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

On Mars (7/4), Rickie Nine Toe's (9/4), Yellow Shirt (5/2), Lucky Long Legs (9/1), Baby Boo (16/1), Dabzilla (16/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

