Meetings
21:00 Santa Anita Fri 24 January 2020
1
(1)
Cover Versionb149
58-12OR: 91
6/1
2
(2)
48-12OR: 80
66/1
4
(4)
Unicorn96
48-12OR: 98BF
6/4
6
(6)
48-12OR: 94BF
9/4
7
(7)
58-12OR: 94
3/1
8
(8)
48-12OR:
14/1
Non-Runners
3
(3)
Miss Tokyo14
48-12OR: 86
T: R BaltasJ: Brice Blanc
5
(5)
Happy Tune342
48-12OR: 71
T: P GallagherJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Unicorn (6/4), Saving Sophie (9/4), Vegas Palm (3/1), Miss Tokyo (5/1), Cover Version (6/1), New Drama (14/1), Happy Tune (20/1), Full Eclipse (66/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
