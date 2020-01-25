Meetings
00:34 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020
1
(1)
38-10OR: 77
2/1
2
(2)
38-10OR:
25/1
4
(3)
38-10OR: 63
6/1
5
(4)
38-10OR: 49
80/1
6
(5)
38-10OR: 52
25/1
7
(6)
38-10OR: 50
100/1
8
(7)
38-10OR:
9/1
9
(8)
38-10OR: 63
9/2
10
(9)
38-10OR:
3/1
11
(10)
38-10OR: 67
13/2
12
(11)
38-10OR: 69
10/1
Non-Runners
3
(98)
Mountain View41
38-10OR: 62
T: H PalmaJ: SCRATCHED
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Taco Waco (2/1), Blazing Home (3/1), Golden Victory (9/2), Champs Success (6/1), Arc Nation (13/2), Outright (9/1), Overkoter (10/1), Princeofthenorth (25/1), Prince Ricky (25/1), Zees Empire (80/1), Flawless Clyde (100/1), Mountain View (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed