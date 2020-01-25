Meetings

00:34 Santa Anita Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 6f 110y, Fast
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner$14,490.002nd$4,600.003rd$2,300.004th$1,611.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Taco Waco23
38-10OR: 77
2/1
T: Victor GarciaJ: Umberto Rispoli
2
(2)
Princeofthenorth
38-10OR:
25/1
T: H PalmaJ: Eswan Flores
4
(3)
Champs Success27
38-10OR: 63
6/1
T: J BondeJ: Edwin Maldonado
5
(4)
Zees Empire48
38-10OR: 49
80/1
T: M HarringtonJ: Victor Flores (7)
6
(5)
Prince Ricky70
38-10OR: 52
25/1
T: Craig LewisJ: Heriberto Figueroa
7
(6)
Flawless Clyde41
38-10OR: 50
100/1
T: Nestor CapitaineJ: David Mussad (7)
8
(7)
Outright
38-10OR:
9/1
T: Ryan HansonJ: Jorge Velez (5)
9
(8)
Golden Victory23
38-10OR: 63
9/2
T: Victor GarciaJ: Flavien Prat
10
(9)
Blazing Home
38-10OR:
3/1
T: R BaltasJ: Abel Cedillo
11
(10)
Arc Nation40
38-10OR: 67
13/2
T: P GallagherJ: Jose Valdivia Jr
12
(11)
Overkoter75
38-10OR: 69
10/1
T: Charles TreeceJ: Ruben Fuentes

Non-Runners

3
(98)
Mountain View41
38-10OR: 62
T: H PalmaJ: SCRATCHED

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Taco Waco (2/1), Blazing Home (3/1), Golden Victory (9/2), Champs Success (6/1), Arc Nation (13/2), Outright (9/1), Overkoter (10/1), Princeofthenorth (25/1), Prince Ricky (25/1), Zees Empire (80/1), Flawless Clyde (100/1), Mountain View (N/A)

